Birmingham dad fatally run over by girlfriend during Easter dinner in front...

Mickese Bostic, Birmingham, Alabama father fatally run over by girlfriend, Shatice Jackson following domestic incident during Easter Sunday night celebrations. Dad’s slaying possibly witnessed by couple’s 3 children.

An Alabama father was killed during a family Easter and birthday celebration in east Birmingham on Sunday night, when the man’s irate girlfriend ran over him and killed him, all while the man’s own children witnessing it all unfold.

According to police, a fight broke out between Mickese James Bostic and the mother of his kids. While Birmingham police declined to identify the identity of the woman, social media identified her as Shatice Jackson.

Witnesses say the woman ran him over with a car after a heated argument.

Birmingham, Alabama dad fatal victim of domestic violence

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. at a home on Lisa Lane.

Officers were first called for shots fired at the hands of Jackson inside the house, but when they arrived, they found Mickese wedged between a vehicle and a home in the 700 block of Lisa Lane, CBS42 reported.

Emergency crews tried to save the dad — but it was too late. Mickese Bostic died at the scene.

Bostic and the suspect share children, according to police. They were involved in a domestic argument that escalated to the woman getting a gun and firing shots inside the home.

After both people came out of the home, the woman got in a vehicle and ran over Bostic. He was pronounced dead on the scene at 10:21 p.m.

Bostic was a juvenile detention officer in Jefferson County. He worked with the county for just over eight years, WBRC reported.

Read a released statement from Helen Hays, Director of Public Information for Jefferson County Commission, ‘This is obviously an extremely difficult time for his family, friends, and colleagues. We are praying for all involved.’

According to the Birmingham Police Department, children of the suspect and Bostic were on the scene and may have witnessed the homicide. The aftermath was described as chaotic, with officers from other precincts arriving to help on the scene.