Christdon Reese, Florida woman arrested running down estranged husband’s new girlfriend after spotting the pair while driving her Jetta vehicle in Auburndale according to Polk County authorities.

‘If I can’t have him, then that bixch can’t have him either…’

A Florida woman faces an attempted murder charge for ‘intentionally’ running over another woman with her car after spotting the victim walking with the suspect’s estranged husband according to Polk County authorities.

Christdon Reese, 41, was arrested after she allegedly used her Volkswagen Jetta to hit another woman—on April 10 after she saw the female victim leaving a convenience store with her estranged husband in the Auburndale area.

‘I’m just a jealous woman’

The woman was taken to the hospital, where it was determined she suffered two spinal fractures, FOX13 reported.

The alleged incident happened as Reese was making her way to a friend’s house when she happened upon the couple as the pair walked across Old Dixie Highway near U.S. 92 according to Polk County deputies.

Deputies say Reese turned her Volkswagen Jetta into the parking lot of a nearby Family Dollar store to turn around, then sped toward the victim, who ran down a driveway as Reese chased her.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the victim couldn’t get away and was mowed down by Reese in the driveway.

‘As they’re walking across the road, she drives her Jetta past them and does a U-turn. Her ex-husband sees this and tells his new girlfriend, run!’ said Sheriff Judd.

Deputies arrested Reese the next day on charges of attempted first-degree murder, trespassing and violation of probation stemming from a 2023 theft case in Osceola County.

Explained Judd: ‘She thought, well, if I can’t have him, then this new girlfriend is not going to have him.’

‘Domestic-related calls are some of the worst calls to which we respond. When people allow their emotions to take over, it can result in injury or even death. This victim was injured, but luckily she survived the ordeal. Christdon Reese needs to learn how to control her temper, and maybe some cooling off in the jail will help,’ Judd also said in a Monday statement.

Reese remains held at the Polk County Jail without bond