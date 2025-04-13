Malika Whiting and Jairah Biggs, NJ mom & teen daughter shot dead at their Trenton home. Person of interest being interviewed. No known motive into double homicide.

New Jersey authorities have identified the mother and teen daughter who were found shot dead inside their Trenton home on Saturday.

Malika Whiting, 40, and Jairah Biggs, 13, were found shot to death in a house on West State Street on Saturday morning. Police responding to a 911 call about deceased persons found at the residence told of finding the teen girl in a third-floor bedroom along with her mother’s body in stairway leading to the third floor.

Investigators said a person of interest in the double shooting was detained on unrelated charges. No arrests have been made in the incident however and police continue to investigate, NBC10 reported.

No known motive to Trenton double homicide

Reported 6abc: ‘Investigators searched a silver Jeep Grand Cherokee on the property which is parked in a lot next to the home.

The door to the home remained open, inside you could see a colorful balloon display indicating the family just celebrated something special.’

Trenton Mayor W. Reed Gusciora who identified the victims, paid tribute to the mother and daughter, while lamenting the violence.

‘The news of this horrific act of violence has shaken our community,’ Gusciora stated in a release. ‘The family’s roots are in the community and throughout the City. No mother and daughter should ever be taken from this world in such a tragic and violent way.’

‘Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the family, friends, and loved ones of Malika and Jairah during this unimaginable time,’ Gusciora wrote. ‘As a city, we mourn alongside you and stand with you in grief and in solidarity. Crisis Counselors will be available through the schools. A prayer vigil is being planned for Cadwalader Park on West State Street.’

Trenton Police and the Mercer County Homicide Task Force are both investigating the shooting.

No motive into the double homicide was immediately known.