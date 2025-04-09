Jaclyn Diiorio, Runnemede, NJ woman arrested after offering would be hitman she met on Tinder $12K to kill her former Philadelphia police officer boyfriend and his teenage daughter in a murder for hire plot.

A New Jersey woman is alleged to be behind a $12K murder-for-hire plot in which she sought to kill her former Philadelphia police officer boyfriend and his teenage daughter through a hit man lover she met through a dating app,

Jaclyn Diiorio, 26, was arrested in Gloucester Township after the local hairdresser began communicating with a confidential informant she met on Tinder to pull off the double murder, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said on Facebook Tuesday.

Diiorio, of Runnemede, NJ, is accused of offering the phony hitman $12,000 to kill both her 53-year-old ex-boyfriend, who is a cop with the Philadelphia Police Department and his 19-year-old daughter.

Nj hairdresser arrested after making $500 deposit on murder for hire plot to would be hitman

Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay said her office was alerted on April 3 about the murder for hire plot with Diorite allegedly meeting the informant the next day in a parking lot at a Dollar General store in the 1300 block of North Black Horse Pike in Gloucester Township.

Waiting cops arrested the woman moments after she paid the informant $500 in cash, MacAulay said. At the time of her arrest, Diiorio was in possession of suspected alprazolam pills according to Gloucester Township police.

Court documents show Diiorio and the informant met through the dating app Tinder. MacAulay said the two randomly connected on Tinder with the intention of dating.

The prosecutor said conversations between Diiorio and the informant in the days prior, included meeting up about paying for the alleged hit. The informant shared the information about what, where and when they were meeting with Diiorio.

MacAulay said authorities knew charges were appropriate after Diiorio handed over $500 to the informant according to a Camden County criminal complaint/affidavit obtained by NBC Philadelphia.

After exchanging the money, Diiorio was swarmed by officers from the Gloucester Township Police Department Special Response Team and arrested.

NJ hairdresser previously filed restraining order against ex boyfriend would be victim

According to the prosecutor, Diiorio and her would be Philly cop victim had met as a result of her cutting his har and had dated for a year before their relationship recently ending on March 6, MacAulay said.

Diiorio had previously filed a temporary restraining order against the cop in the summer of 2024, but it was later dropped.

It remained unclear who placed the restraining order on who. Or did it?

Upon her arrest, Diiorio was charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder, one count of first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, and one count of third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

First-degree attempted murder conviction carries a sentence of 10 to 20 years in New Jersey State Prison.

Diiorio was being held at the Camden County Correctional Facility and is scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing on Friday.