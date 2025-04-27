Asian driver taken into custody at Lapu-Lapu Day Festival block party attack, with male driver possibly mentally challenged & heard apologizing for Vancouver, Canada tragedy that left scores dead and up to 20 or more wounded, some critically.

Attack or accident? A driver plowed into crowds at the Lapu-Lapu Day block party – a celebration of Filipino culture in Vancouver, Canada, Saturday night – leaving multiple dead and injured. Whether a horrific crash or a deliberate terror attack remains under investigation.

What was suppose to be a ‘peaceful night’ of music, food and celebration turned into a scene of horror, Saturday ending when a black Audi SUV plowed into a packed festival, celebrating Filipino culture.

Breaking : Multiple people were hit by a vehicle during the Lapu Lapu Festival in Vancouver Saturday evening, near E 43rd Ave and Fraser St. #Vancouver pic.twitter.com/0OoWQndpJI — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) April 27, 2025

Audi driver restrained heard saying, ‘I am sorry’

Revelers had come out to celebrate Lapu-Lapu Day, a Filipino heritage festival, when an as of yet un-identified SUV driver suddenly, without warning, sped directly into the crowd, killing scores of people and injuring up to 20 people according to preliminary reports.

According to the Vancouver Police Department, the deadly incident unfolded shortly after 8pm at E. 41st Avenue and Fraser Street, where hundreds had gathered for the community event.

Police stated on X, ‘The driver is in custody. We will provide more information as the investigation unfolds.’

The Vancouver Police Department has to date not confirmed the identity of the driver, not had it released an official death toll, referring only to ‘a number of people’ confirmed dead.

Nevertheless, users on X indicated that the SUV driver was of Asian heritage, with one post reading, ‘The driver of the vehicle who drove into the crowd at Lapu Lapu Festival in Vancouver. Asian male and possibly mentally challenged.’

The video, posted directly above involves witnesses castigating the man for the crash, who in turn announces, ‘I am sorry.’

The un-identified Asian male at no point appears harmed or hurt as he is held by security personnel along a fence perimeter.

Vancouver Filipino festival attack: intentional or the result of reckless driving?

Shared video on social media showed some victims appearing to be grievously wounded as they lay motionless and bloody on the street. Multiple others were transported to local hospitals, their conditions unknown as of late Saturday night.

Police have not said whether the incident was intentional or the result of reckless driving, and if intentional, what may have preempted what some have decried as a ‘domestic’ act of terrorism.

Major crime detectives and collision reconstruction teams remained at the scene late into the evening, scouring the area for evidence and interviewing witnesses.

The festival had drawn families, children, and neighbors from across Vancouver, many eager to enjoy the warm spring evening, unaware of the horror about to unfold.

Videos posted on social media showed stunned festival goers standing beside twisted tents, toppled chairs, and scattered belongings, the aftermath of what should have been an ordinary, joyous community event.

VANCOUVER CAR RAMMING ATTACK: Multiple people have been killed and dozens injured after a driver rammed an SUV into a crowd celebrating Lapu-Lapu Day, a Filipino heritage festival, in Vancouver on Saturday evening. Police confirmed the incident occurred shortly after 8 PM local… pic.twitter.com/7drgRwtS13 — Crown Intelligence Group (@crownintelgroup) April 27, 2025

Lapu Lapu festival horror

Police have asked anyone with video footage of the incident or who witnessed the crash to contact investigators immediately.

‘Today was supposed to be a joyful and proud moment for my Filipino community – a celebration of Lapu Lapu Day at our Block Party. It was meant to be a day filled with music, food, laughter, and the honoring of our heritage. Instead, it turned into one of the most traumatizing days we will never forget,’ wrote Jen Idaba-Castaneto who attended the celebration.

‘After the event, a tragic accident occurred that took multiple lives. What was supposed to end with smiles and memories became a nightmare. Families, friends, and loved ones are now mourning and in shock. It’s heartbreaking beyond words.

‘Our community came together to celebrate our history, but we are now united in grief. My heart is broken for everyone affected by this tragedy. Please keep everyone involved in your prayers,’ Idaba-Castaneto stated.

‘We will remember those we lost today, and we will honor their memory in the way we continue to support each other through this unbearable pain.’