Lance ‘Macho’ Morales wanted in the Hartford, Connecticut drive by shooting of Jessiah Mercado, Springfield, Massachusetts mom and her 4 month old baby son, Messiah Diaz as suspect now faces murder charges.

Connecticut police are seeking the whereabouts of a 23 year old man accused of fatally shooting a 20-year-old mother and her 4-month-old son as they sat in a car in Hartford on Tuesday, in what they suspect was a drive-by shooting.

A warrant for the arrest of 23-year-old Lance ‘Macho’ Morales, according to Hartford police. Gunned down was Jessiah Mercado, 20 and her 4 month old baby son, Messiah Diaz. both of Springfield, Massachusetts. The driver of the car they were riding in was not injured.

The wanted suspect is reported to have fled the scene in a white Infiniti Q-70 with Massachusetts plates, ‘3NE – B35′ and his last known address was in Waterbury, CT. His whereabouts as of Wednesday night remained unknown as authorities asked the public for help in locating the wanted man, WCVB reported.

Intentionally targeted over prior dispute

Investigators stated Morales and Mercado were acquaintances who were involved in a prior dispute over a vehicle and had pulled up just on 3pm, Tuesday, specifically targeting the mother. The driver of the car Mercado and her son were traveling in, a man in his 20’s suffered non-life-threatening injuries, KSTP reported.

Morales was identified as the suspect following the review of surveillance video and information from the public, Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert said.

While not in custody, Morales has been charged with two counts of murder, murder with special circumstances, criminal possession of a firearm, assault in the first degree and criminal attempt to commit assault in the first degree. Morales’ bond is set at $3 million, ABC News reported.

‘There are ongoing attempts to apprehend Morales with the assistance of multiple law enforcement agencies,’ Hartford police said in a statement Wednesday.

Cops were dispatched to Hartford Hospital on Tuesday afternoon after it was reported that a vehicle arrived carrying multiple people who had been shot, police said. Mercado and her infant son were pronounced dead at the hospital.

Prior criminal record

The gun used in the shooting was equipped with a Glock switch, which is a cheap and illegal modification that essentially converts a semi-automatic pistol into a wildly inaccurate automatic weapon with a nearly uncontrollable rate of fire, FOX61 reported.

Of note, Morales has a prior criminal record, police said, with the 23 year old released earlier this year from prison after serving three years for attempted assault.

‘Lance, you have no other option but to hand yourself in to the Hartford Police Department for the horrific crimes that you have done,’ said Interim Chief Kenny Howell. ‘You have taken the life, the lives, of an infant and his mother. We do not tolerate that in this city.’

Anyone who sees Morales — who should be considered armed and dangerous — should not approach him and instead call 911, officials advise.