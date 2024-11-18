Frank James McMillan, Vallejo, California man confesses to killing mom after stabbing his hospital patient wife and self at Kaiser Permanente.

A Vallejo, California man has admitted to murdering his own mother after awakening from surgery after hours earlier he had attempted to stab his wife to death along with himself at hospital.

Vallejo police said in a press release that its officers responded around 8:43 a.m. Saturday to Kaiser Permanente hospital for a stabbing. When they arrived, medical personnel were treating two people: a man later identified as 63-year-old murder suspect, Frank James McMillan and his wife, both of whom had suffering stab wounds at the hands of the suspect.

Police determined McMillan stabbed his wife who was a patient at the hospital at least once before stabbing himself. Doctors immediately performed surgery on both victims. Both husband and wife are expected to survive.

No known motive

But there was a waiting surprise …

When McMillan, 63, woke up from surgery he ‘spontaneously admitted’ to killing his mother at a home on the 100 block of Campbell Avenue in Vallejo, part of the San Francisco Bay Area, prior to the hospital stabbing, police said.

Patrol officers conducted a well-being check on the home. When no one answered, cops forced their way inside where they found McMillan’s mother dead inside. The press release did not state how she died. The parent’s name is being withheld until next of kin are notified.

McMillan following his arrest was charged with murder and attempted murder. McMillian will be transported to the Solano County Jail after he is medically cleared for incarceration, Vallejo Police said in a Facebook release.

Vallejo police have not publicly released a motive for McMillan’s alleged crime spree.

The hospital in a release said McMillan’s wife (whose identity was not given) had been a patient at the time of the stabbing, KTVU reported.

‘We’re grateful to our staff members who acted quickly to intervene and provide care to those involved,’ the statement said. ‘This was an isolated event … We are cooperating with the Vallejo Police Department as they conduct their investigation.’