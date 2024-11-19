Antonio Guzman nephew of Spring Branch, ISD police dispatcher, Jose Torres, shoots Houston cop uncle dead cause he felt unloved and unwanted.

A 22 year old Houston, Texas area man confessed to shooting dead his 911 police dispatcher uncle last week because he felt ‘un-welcomed and unloved’ by him, according to prosecutors.

Antonio Guzman, who is reported to be the nephew of victim, Jose Torres, who had worked as an Independent School District police dispatcher is alleged to have shot the 37-year-old in the face multiple times at Torres’ home in the neighborhood of Spring Branch on Friday, according to Harris County prosecutors.

Appearing in court on Tuesday, a judge decided not to lower Guzman’s $200,000 bond. The nephew remained in custody at the Harris County Jail, KHOU reported.

Court filings seen by lawandcrime stated Guzman allegedly confessing to killing his uncle over the way he was treated by him after being taken into custody by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday.

‘[Torres] and his wife had raised Defendant as their own son,’ prosecutors alleged in a Nov. 17 motion for sufficient bail. ‘Defendant showed up at [Torres’] home and shot and killed [Torres] when the two were alone. Defendant later confessed to shooting [Torres] because he felt unwelcomed and unloved by [Torres].’

According to prosecutors, Guzman shot his uncle multiple times in his face and ‘upper extremities’ before leaving him to die.

It wasn’t until his aunt realized something was wrong after not hearing from Torres all day — with the woman asking Torres’ mother to pick her and their kids up from work and school — that his body was discovered upon their return home.

Guzman’s aunt told police that he had ‘anger control issues’ and a noticeable limp caused by a ‘foot ailment,’ according to prosecutors, which was allegedly caught on surveillance video as the nephew fled the murder scene.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office were able to track Guzman down before arresting and charging him with murder on Sunday.

Torres a father of two young children had worked as a dispatcher with ISD for 5 years, and was ‘very much loved’ according to KPRC.

Following Tuesday’s court appearance, Guzman’s defense attorney said that even though the 22 year old allegedly confessed to the shooting, her client was still innocent until proven guilty.

‘As soon as I receive all the evidence from the state, I will take a look at that and be sure that he was properly given his Miranda rights when he made the statement. Additionally, that law enforcement stayed within the bounds of the Constitution and did not violate his constitutional rights in any way when taking this statement,’ Kimberly McTorry said.

According to officials, Torres and his wife raised Guzman for the past six years as if he were their son.

Guzman is due back in court on Jan. 28.