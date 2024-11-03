3 dead after crash involving vehicle, freight train in Chicago suburb of Harvey after driver ‘bypassed’ lowered crossing gates. Victims id as; Kimberly ‘Kimmy’ Kim, Crystal Jakubowski, and Keith A. Walker.

Two women and one man were killed in in Harvey, Illinois after the car they were travelling in ‘ignored’ lowered crossing gates only to crash and collide into the side of a passing freight train on Wednesday.

Killed were Kimberly ‘Kimmy’ Kim, Crystal Jakubowski, and Keith A. Walker, 32, of Blue Islands, IL. It remained unclear which of the three was driving before their vehicle colliding with a CSX train and where the trio were heading.

The crash happened around 12:31 p.m. near 152nd Street Park Avenue in Harvey, officials said.

Where was the trio heading?

The location is right next to Thornton Township High School, with emergency crews spending roughly eight hours on the scene investigating, Eyewitness News reported.

Officials said it was still not clear what exactly led up to the tragedy or what caused the driver to ‘bypass’ the crossing gates. No one on the train was injured, CSX said.

The vehicle involved in the collision was destroyed—left unrecognizable.

Read a statement in part from the train company, ‘CSX extends its deepest sympathies to everyone impacted by this tragedy, and we will work on scene to support local law enforcement as they continue to investigate.’

In the aftermath of the devastating accident, traffic came to a standstill in parts of Harvey. Given the length of the freight train, which was reportedly about a mile long, several nearby streets were impassable for hours.

Around 8 p.m. Wednesday, investigators wrapped up at the scene and the remaining debris was towed.

CSX said they are investigating the crash along with Illinois State Police and the Harvey Police Department.

According to the Association of American Railroads (AAR), drivers and pedestrians should ‘always expect a train at each highway-rail intersection at any time.’ AAR also advises that it takes the average freight train traveling at 55 miles per hour more than one mile to stop. Plus, pedestrians and drivers should remember that a train can extend three feet or more beyond the steel rail.