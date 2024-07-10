Violet Mae Satterfield Alabama 2 year old girl passes away less than a week after being pulled from her family’s pool after sneaking in without floatation devices as her mom Rebekah Satterfield officially announces the toddler’s fight for survival coming to a tragic end.

An Alabama 2 year old girl has died less than a week after she was pulled from a swimming pool, while blue in the face and with no pulse. Her cause of death has been determined to be the result of a drowning.

Violet Mae Satterfield’s death comes as the toddler was celebrating her 2nd birthday at the family’s pool in Arab, AL.

‘Sleep sweet my beautiful angel,’ wrote the infants mom, Rebekah Satterfield to Facebook on Monday as she officially announced the infant’s passing.

‘We only had two years with you, but they were filled with the happiest moments of my life,’ she continued in a since deleted post.

‘I will carry you with me in my veins until the day I see you again, my love.’

Violet had snuck into the pool at her birthday party on July 1 without her flotation devices on, and was later found by her parents ‘blue with no pulse,’ her mom had previously written according to AL.com.

The toddler was rushed to a local hospital and airlifted to Children’s Hospital of Alabama in Birmingham, where she was put in a hypothermic sleep to help heal her brain.

As she laid in the hospital for nearly a week, donations poured in to an online fundraiser to help the family with the young girl’s medical expenses. It had netted more than $30,700.

‘Thank you to all of her prayer warriors,’ Rebekah Satterfield posted on social media, calling the tragedy, ‘the hardest week of our lives’.

Parental vigilance

But on Sunday, Satterfield wrote that Violet had two brain death exams, neither of which showed promising results.

‘I cannot thank all of her prayer warriors enough for keeping her name risen these past few horrible days,’ she said, noting: ‘We are taking this time as a family to say goodbye.

‘I’m so sorry to be delivering such bad news after all of the uplifting words you all have poured over us.’

Violet’s organs will now be donated, Satterfield said, ‘as we want to give someone else a chance at saving their baby.’

According to Alabama’s Legacy of Hope, Violet could save up to eight lives, WAFF reported.

The family has not yet announced plans for the young girl’s funeral due to the donation waiting period, but Satterfield has asked that it be filled with purple.

‘Wear purple for my baby while we celebrate her short life,’ she wrote in the post Monday. ‘Daddy and I love you so much, Violet.

‘Until we meet again.’

Police have urged parents to be extra cautious in the wake of recent drowning incidents involving children and water.

‘A fence is always great, but they also make sensors to let you know that something is in the pool,’ Arab Police Chief Shane Washburn said. ‘Whether it’s an animal or a child, those sensors will go off. Anyone that’s had small children, you know often they can get away from you before you know it.’