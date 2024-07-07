New mom drowns when her brother in law collides with another drunk...

Jerri MacMeekin Texas new mom falls overboard and drowns when boat being driven by her brother in law, Kyle MacMeekin collides with another boat, driven by friend and also drunk boater, Shane Anniboli during 4th of July festivities. Both men are charged with driving boat while intoxicated as questions now remain if they will also face upgraded charges.

A 31 year old Texas woman was killed in what was suppose to be a pleasant 4th of July boating outing when she overthrown and drowned when her ‘drunk’ brother in law commanding the vessel collided with another boater, who was also inebriated.

Jerri MacMeekin, of Willis, Texas fell off the back of a boat being piloted by Kyle MacMeekin and drowned in Lake Conroe at around 9 p.m. on Thursday after it collided with a second vessel.

The second boat was being operated by Shane Anniboli, 44.

Additional charges?

Investigators say the two men each operated separate boats that were traveling together at the time of the incident, just before holiday fireworks began on the lake.

Both men have since been charged with operating their respective vessels while intoxicated, click2Houston reported.

Police said Jerri MacMeekin did not have a life preserver on at the time of the accident.

It remained unclear if the two boaters would also face additional charges following the death of the 31 year old passenger.

MacMeekin’s body was located more than two hours after she first went overboard. Three people went into the water after her, but could not rescue Jerrie, according to authorities.

Victim had welcomed newborn 7 months ago

MacMeekin according to her family was a new mother and along with her husband (the brother of the boat operator) had welcomed a newborn just seven months ago.

‘We never enjoy pulling people out of the water, especially on a holiday weekend when you’re supposed to be having fun, enjoying time with your family,’ Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office Capt. Miguel Rosario told local reporters.

According to data from Texas Parks and Wildlife, game wardens arrested 172 people for boating while intoxicated in 2023, 56 of them over the July 4th holiday weekend, which accounted for 33% of BWI arrests in the state in just three days.

‘A lot of people don’t realize when they’re too intoxicated to operate a vessel,’ Capt. Rosario said. ‘Drink responsibly. Be sensible. Be safe. Have a designated driver … If you’re drinking, put on your lifejacket just in case you accidentally fall overboard.’

Records show Kyle MacMeekin’s bond was set at $3,000 while Anniboli was given a $1,000 bond.