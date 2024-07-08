: About author bio at bottom of article.

Teen shoots into car w/ 4 people after fall out w/ driver

Dylan Preis, Ormond Beach, Florida teen charged with shooting at car full of people after fall out with driver. Miraculously no one was killed or injured.

A Florida teen has been accused of firing into a car with four people inside it following a dispute with the driver on the 4th of July.

Dylan Preis of Ormond Beach is alleged to have fired a number of gunshots into the vehicle according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Miraculously none of the car occupants were injured as the car was riddled with bullets.

Recent fallout with driver

VSO said the bullet holes in the car indicated that the occupants narrowly missed being struck in the head or chest, WESH reported.

The incident according to VSO is alleged to have taken place late Thursday in front of an address in the 1000 block of George Anderson Street, Ormond Beach.

Detectives said Preis had a falling out with the driver and was the suspected shooter.

Deputies said Preis confessed to law enforcement about using his grandmother’s 9mm handgun in the shooting after initially claiming not being involved.

They found the gun and shell casings at the scene.

Preis faces several charges, including attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, one count of criminal mischief and a violation of a juvenile suspension.

Preis was taken to the Volusia County Jail, where he is held without bond.