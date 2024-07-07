Darien Massad Turner shoots dead his former stepfather, Christian Cole at a Fort Lauderdale, Florida mansion months after his mother, Jessica Massad filing for divorce from her then husband.

A 23 year old Florida man has been accused of deliberately shooting and killing his former step father at an upscale Fort Lauderdale home over the weekend.

Darien Massad Turner, upon his arrest was charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of his former step dad, Christian Cole, 44, NBCMiami reported.

The shooting took place at a large home in the multimillion-dollar Nurmi Isles neighborhood home at the 100 block of Nurmi Drive, just after 10 a.m, Saturday morning Fort Lauderdale police said.

What led up to stepson shooting former stepfather dead?

The shooting murder comes just months after the victim’s former wife (and the suspect’s mother) Jessica Massad filing for a divorce in September 2023. The divorce was finalised a month later the miamiherald reported.

According to property files, Jessica Massad, the victim’s former wife bought the 5-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom house where the victim was shot in 2011.

Not known was when the stepson’s mother and the victim married.

Also not immediately clear is how the victim continued to live at his former wife’s mansion following their divorce and whether the property was part of a divorce settlement.

The shooting left neighbors in the well to do area horrified, with one local telling WSVN, ‘It’s not normal.’

The circumstances surrounding the shooting continue to remain under investigation.