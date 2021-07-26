Dr Han Jo Kim NYC spinal surgeon annuls marriage to Regina Turner ex Miss Connecticut beauty queen who led secret double life as high end prostitute.

It only took him 5 years to figure it out…

A prominent Manhattan spinal surgeon has come to a settlement with his one-time beauty queen wife who he sought to annul his marriage to, after discovering his trophy wife was leading a secret life as a high-end hooker.

The settlement came just hours before Dr. Han Jo Kim, 41, of the Hospital for Special Surgery had been scheduled to appear in court and contest his ‘fraud’ marriage to former Miss USA hopeful Regina Turner, 32.

In a 264-page filing with the Manhattan Supreme Court, Kim alleged the former beauty queen having earned nearly $700,000 in cash from her paying ‘wealthy clients’ while leading a secret double life before and after their Nov. 27, 2015 wedding.

Divorce papers filed in Manhattan Supreme Court detailed how Kim first discovered the truth about his estranged wife in December 2020, nine years after she served as Miss Connecticut in the annual pageant according to court documents cited by the nydailynews.

A trove of high end clientele

While using a computer in one of their million-dollar homes, Kim came across an iMessage meant for Turner that revealed her sexual encounter with another man, the documents alleged. But that was just the tip of the ice-burg.

Kim learned other wealthy men were paying Turner, including a prominent businessman, a New Jersey-based real estate executive and an award-winning lighting designer, Kim stated in court papers.

‘Not to belabor the obvious but … defendant clearly committed material fraud upon Dr. Kim by concealing her sale of sexual services in exchange for money prior to the the marriage,’ Kim charged in court papers. ‘As is further obvious, plaintiff would have never married defendant absent her lies and concealment.’

The case which had been scheduled for a public hearing on Monday included financial records which indicated a trove of payments made to Turner for ‘sexual services.’ The allegations according to the nydailynews were part of a proposed amended complaint that sought to void the marriage on the grounds that Kim was a victim of fraud.

‘On many of the occasions that defendant represented that she was out with girlfriends, she was in fact providing sexual services in exchange for money to men,’ the complaint stated.

Kim and his estranged spouse had been scheduled to appear at a public hearing, Monday morning at 10am. But at the last minute the estranged couple were able to come to a settlement the nypost reported citing a court official.

The terms of the settlement were not made public.

Pattern of ongoing deceit

‘It remains inconceivable to plaintiff that given his substantial earnings as a spine surgeon, and his enormous generosity to defendant, that defendant continued to sell sex for money during the marriage,’ the previously filed complaint stated.

Turner’s alleged deception began on the couple’s earliest dates back in 2013, when she told Kim that she had attended the University of Connecticut for three years to study science before taking a leave of absence to compete in Miss USA. In reality, according to Kim’s papers, Turner never graduated high school.

Turner also allegedly claimed that she needed to frequently visit China for weeks at a time in connection with an app she was developing to let users snap a photo of clothes and find out where the garments are sold.

‘In fact such travel was in connection with defendant’s provision of sexual services in exchange for money,’ Kim’s papers read.

A subpoena for Turner’s bank records allegedly showed $675,030 in cash deposits from 2015 to 2021.

The un-named New Jersey real estate executive wrote checks, many for $2,000 each, made out to cash that were deposited in Turner’s account, according to records cited by the nydailynews. Documents filed by Kim show a total of $185,500 in deposits from an account in the executive’s name. The lighting designer’s company wired Turner a total of $116,000 over six years, according to bank records included in the court filing. Many of the individual payments were $10,000.

Yet Turner claimed in January that her income was $0 and that she was ‘totally dependent on (Kim) for support,’ papers read. In contrast, Kim earns a fortune at the Hospital for Special Surgery.

An online roundup of the most well-paid employees at city hospitals shows Dr. Kim earning $3.2 million in 2018. The couple lived in an apartment on E. 57th St. in the Upper East Side estimated to be worth $6.5 million. They have a waterfront home on the North Fork of Long Island worth at least $2.5 million.