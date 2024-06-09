Missing mom, Farida eaten alive by 16ft python in Indonesia after going through woodland in her native village of Kalempang. Macabre discovery comes after reptile was discovered with protruding belly.

A missing woman was found eaten alive by a giant python after locals cut her out of the snake’s belly. The macabre discovery comes after village locals in Indonesia sought to find the missing mother of four after failing to return from a walk in the forest.

Farida, 50, disappeared while she was walking through woodland to sell food at a local market near her home in the village of Kalempang on June 6.

The python ate its victim whole according to investigators. The reptile reportedly plunged its teeth into the woman’s leg as it coiled around her body and suffocated her before swallowing her head first.

Farida’s husband Noni, 55, became worried after coming across the woman’s belongings but no sign of his wife later that day. After failing to return by night time, the man alerted other locals who began searching, Indonesia press reported.

Villagers found a 16ft (5 meters) long python sprawled out in the undergrowth the next day, with a large bulge in its stomach. Video captured the reptile’s huge head from the scene, with its tongue flicking from its lips.

Fearing the worst, the husband and several villagers sliced through the thick skin with a machete.

Farida was found fully clothed inside the snake’s stomach covered in slime. She was removed and taken away for a religious burial in the Pitu Riawa district of Sidrap Regency, South Sulawesi province.

Explained Noni via AFP: ‘I am forever sorry that I let my wife go out alone. If I had been with her that day, the snake would not have dared to touch her.

‘I feel sorry for the suffering she went through. I am sorry for our family..’

Suardi Rosi, Head of the village of Kalempang where Farida and her family lived, said: ‘The victim’s husband looked for his wife in the nearby forest area because she had not been home for a day.

‘He found a snake with a large stomach. He immediately suspected that his wife had been eaten by the python.

‘Several other villages then helped him to catch the python. The body of his wife was found in the stomach of a snake. She was taken away to his house before being buried.

‘This has not happened before in our village. We have warned everybody to be careful when they walk through the woods. Women should be accompanied by someone.’

Indonesia has a large population of giant reticulated pythons in its vast and dense jungle, where they can thrive. Unlike in neighbouring countries in Southeast Asia, urban developments have not limited their growth and the predators can grow up to 20 feet or longer.

They live in remote forests and feed on wild animals, but occasionally humans.

Fully digesting a meal that size may have taken the snake weeks, and Farida’s body appeared largely intact – including her clothes – after the snake was cut open the dailymail reported.

The last documented case of a human being eaten by a python was in 2022, also in Indonesia. In that case, the victim, Jahrah, 54, had failed to return from collecting rubber from a plantation in Jambi, before her remains were discovered inside a 22ft python observed with a bloated belly nearby.

In 2018, another woman was eaten alive by a python. Mother-of-two Wa Tiba, 54, went missing while checking on her vegetable garden on Muna Island in Sulawesi province. A huge search was mounted by local people.

Her sandals and machete were found a day later – a giant python with a bloated belly was lying about 30 metres away.

Since 2017, no less than five people have been devoured whole by a python in Indonesia. Pythons are generally known to eat prey in the jungle, including monkeys, pigs and other mammals.