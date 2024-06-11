Waeys Ali Mohamed missing 4 year old Hopkins, Minnesota non verbal autistic boy found dead after wandering away from home on his own accord. Police officials state incident is tragic accident and not to blame others.

A 4-year-old Minnesota boy who went missing over the weekend was reportedly found dead in a creek on Monday.

The body of missing non verbal and autistic boy, Waeys Ali Mohamed was found in a Hopkins area creek, Hopkins police Captain Craig Kreiling said during a Monday press conference.

The official said the boy’s body was located about 500 yards downstream from his family’s apartment where he was last seen a day earlier, according to the Star Tribune.

How did non verbal non autistic 4 year old boy manage to leave home undetected?

The boy’s body was discovered in the Minnehaha Creek on Monday at about 10:40 a.m., the Hopkins Police Department said.

‘This is a horrible, tragic accident from everything that we are able to determine,’ Cpt. Craig Kreiling told reporters.

KMSP reported that the afflicted boy was drawn to water and frightened by loud noises.

Police recovered evidence indicating that the boy left the family house circa 7.30am Sunday morning on his own accord, according to Kreiling.

The whereabouts of the boy’s parents at the time of his disappearance was not immediately known nor how the 3 year old autistic boy managed to leave the family home.

Kreiling also said that various conditions — including foliage and elevated water levels and a rapid current— made it difficult to search the river.

Mohamed’s cause of death is unconfirmed, but police believe he drowned.

Rumor and conjecture over boy’s disappearance

The missing boy was previously described as being about 3 feet tall, 40 pounds, having short curly hair and wearing blue pajama pants, according to police.

People with surveillance cameras had been asked to check for possible sightings and anyone with information asked to call 911, police said.

Authorities requested people stay away from the search area as the boy was easily scared by crowds and loud noises.

Kreiling said on Monday, ‘While we believe this to be a tragic accident, we will be continuing our investigation in conjunction with the Hennepin County Medical Examiner and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office to determine the exact cause of death.’

Added Kreiling, ‘There’s a lot of rumor and conjecture about this case, about different things that have gotten posted on social media. What I can say is we have evidence that Waeys left this apartment building on his own accord, and there is no room to try to blame anybody else right now.’