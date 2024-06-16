: About author bio at bottom of article.

Shawn Yarbrough Saint Augustine, Florida firefighter lieutenant with the St Johns County Fire Rescue shoots and kills wife, Andrea Nicole Yarbrough then self in murder-suicide. Leave behind 4 children. No known motive.

Why? A lieutenant at a Florida fire department shot dead his wife and then himself in a suspected murder-suicide on Thursday night.

Shawn Yarbrough, 46, and his wife, Andrea Nicole Yarbrough, were discovered dead around 9:20 pm at their Saint Augustine home in the Entrada subdivision off County Road 207.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office described the the gun violence as a ‘tragic isolated incident.’

‘Didn’t know they even had any problems’

Shawn and Andrea, who worked as a financial manager, had four children together, who are still young and now left without parents.

The couples children were not believed to be present at the house at the time of the murder-suicide.

News of the tragedy led to neighbors express shock and saying they were a ‘typically nice family.’

‘They’re really nice, really laid-back people. Just really genuine people,’ a neighbor told News4Jax.

The neighbor said they never overheard any arguments or saw any evidence of domestic troubles.

‘Didn’t know they even had any problems. Like [other] neighbors said ‘they’re just like a normal family.’

No known motive

On Facebook, Shawn Yarbrough appeared as his neighbors described him- typical.

Many of his posts are pictures of him with his wife and children. Less than two weeks ago, he uploaded a picture of himself smiling next to his wife with the caption: ‘Sometimes we dress up.’

And in a post from earlier this year, Shawn Yarbrough boasted of his children’s academic success, which he attributed to his wife’s efforts.

‘Reports just came out a few days ago,’ he wrote. ‘Kids are still doing really well even with advanced/honors classes. Thank you Andrea Nicole Yarbrough for all the effort and dedication to the kids’ success.’

Shawn and Andrea Yarbrough were married on December 2022 and purchased the home in which their bodies would be later found in August of that same year.

Prior to her death, Andrea worked for Graybar in Jacksonville as a financial, beginning her career there in 2019.

Shawn was a prominent lieutenant at the St Johns County Fire Rescue Department, where he was hired in March 2004. Prior to his promotion to lieutenant, he was an engineer.

Fire Dept Chief Sean McGee released a statement saying: ‘The recently reported events were unexpected, shocking, and tragic for all those affected.’

No motive for the murder-suicide was immediately known.