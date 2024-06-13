Samantha McCowan missing Mississippi woman involved in car crash found dead days later in trunk of car found at car lot, after crawling into what she believed was the back seat only to never wake up.

The body of a missing woman turned up in the trunk of an automobile at a car lot in Mississippi, days after the woman was involved in an early morning car crash.

Officials had been looking for Samantha Elisabeth McCowan, 32, since she was last seen leaving the scene of a crash on foot on Friday, June 7. McCowan reportedly struck a power pole at 1 a.m. on Victory Road near Highway 184 in Jones County.

Jones County detectives said a body that was discovered in the trunk of one of the vehicles at a local used car lot on Highway 184 on June 10 was positively identified as that of the missing woman, Samantha McCowan.

Struggled with addiction and may have been under the influence at time of crash

McCowan had been at her place of employment, Flynt’s Towing & Recovery, on Victory Road and bumped her head on a piece of equipment before leaving then crashing a little ways down the road, sources with knowledge of the case confirmed according to the Leader-Call.

The car her body was found in was approximately 100 yards from the site of the crash and where a command post for Jones County Search & Rescue had been set up.

Authorities stressed that there was no indication of foul play in McCowan’s death as evidenced by her autopsy report. Police have not disclosed how they believe she got into a car trunk, but they claimed security footage also supported their determination, according to WDAM.

There were indications that the mother of four struggled with addiction and may have been under the influence at the time of the crash, which in some part may explain how she ended up crashing and possibly how she came to end up in the trunk of a used car.

Crawled into back seat of stationed car…

‘She put her parents through hell growing up,’ her sister, Oliva Cannon posted, and that was no secret, she added. ‘She battled her demons, her addictions, her vices … (but) her parents loved her unconditionally and they supported her through her valleys and celebrated her on the mountaintops. She had a love for them that surpassed time and space and can’t be described with words.’

But there was more to come.

Posted Cannon: ‘My understanding as her sister is that after the accident she was scared and probably not in her right mind. She climbed into the back seat of a car that I can only assume the seats were laid forward so she slid into the trunk. I’m sure her intention were to sleep and she she just never woke up.

This ‘car lot’ is more of a junk yard. Anyone who lives in the areas has seen in the yard.

‘We as the family do not believe there was foul play.’

Officials to date have declined to provide additional information about McCowan’s death, including the results of her autopsy or how she ended up in the trunk.