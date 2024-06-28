Oved Bernardo Mendoza Argueta, illegal migrant seeking asylum id as gunman who shot dead two workers at Irvine,Texas, Chick-fil-A, as the man now faces capital murder charges in ‘targeted shooting’. One of the victims id as Patricia Portillo.

An illegal migrant is alleged to have shot and killed two workers at a at a Texas Chick-fil-A on Wednesday.

Oved Bernardo Mendoza Argueta, a 37-year-old native of El Salvador, was arrested and charged with capital murder after he opened fire in the fast-food joint in Irving in the Los Colinas neighborhood, around 3:40 p.m., Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

The gunman was taken into custody circa 3am, Thursday morning following an overnight manhunt, according to a release from the Irving Police Department.

Targeted shooting

Two people, one identified as Patricia Portillo, 49, died at the scene from gunshot wounds. The second worker whose identity was not revealed was described as a male.

Of note, FOX4 reported the suspect’s wife working at the restaurant and that the two workers were shot as a result of a targeted shooting.

It was not clear if the gunman’s motive was connected to his spouse being employed by the fast food outlet.

‘Our investigators have received information to lead them to believe this is a targeted incident and not a random act of violence,’ said Irving Police Officer Anthony Alexander.

Following the shooting, Mendoza Argueta fled the scene in a Honda before his eventual capture some 12 hours later.

The man’s wife who witnessed the shooting identified her husband as the gunman.

To date it remained unclear if the gunman knew the victims and how he came to target them.

No known motive

Investigators have not released a possible motive for the double fatal shooting but said on Wednesday before Mendoza Argueta was located that there was no threat to the public.

‘Our hearts are broken by the tragedy that unfolded inside our restaurant Wednesday. We will miss our two Team Members dearly,’ Chick-fil-A said in a statement. ‘Right now, our focus is on providing care for our Team and the victims’ families.

Continued a rep, ‘I want to thank the Irving Police Department for their professionalism and compassion. We will continue working closely with them as they conduct their investigation.’

Of note, Mendoza Argueta is undocumented. He is on immigration ice hold right now and had sought asylum.