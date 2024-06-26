Markise Outing, Bradenton, Florida man denies leaving girlfriend’s 6 year old daughter to die in hot car for several hours where temperatures reached 115 Fahrenheit.

Florida authorities have arrested a man in the hot car death of his girlfriend’s 6 year old daughter after leaving the child in the automobile with estimated temperatures reaching up to 115 Fahrenheit for several hours.

Markise L. Outing, 24, of Ellington is reported to have brought the 6 year old girl to the Southern Manatee Fire Department, in Bradenton, with the man man saying the girl was not breathing and possible in cardiac arrest arrest.

The girl was pronounced dead that night, after doctors determined she had a body temperature of 107.2 degrees, according to WWSB.

Boyfriend denies leaving girl in hot car

Outing allegedly claimed the girl got overheated at the park. However, GPS data determined she was in Outing’s car for several hours as it was parked outside his job, WWSB reported.

Deputies were also able to determine he had picked up the girl from school and drove to the parking lot around 2:45 p.m. Investigators say he left her in the car with the windows rolled up.

Officials believe temperatures in Outing’s vehicle reached 115 degrees. It wasn’t until 2 and half hours later that Outing sought help for the girl, ‘who was unconscious and not breathing,’ at 5.17pm, Bradenton.com reported.

Hospital staff reported that the girl’s body temperature was 107.2 degrees, according to the news release. She was pronounced dead at 8:16 p.m.

While an autopsy confirmed the girl died of extreme heat, a toxicology report is pending.

After weeks of investigation, Outing was arrested for aggravated manslaughter of a child and booked at the Manatee County Jail. He remains jailed without bond.

A report via WFLA cited the man denying prosecutor claims of having left the girl in a hot car, continuing to insist the 6 year old died after ‘overheating from playing in the park.’

Deputies insist the boyfriend’s account does not line up and is riddled with inconsistencies, including officers finding vomit in the back seat of Outing’s vehicle.

Four children have died in hot cars this year, including the 6-year-old girl in Bradenton. According to No Heat Stroke, 29 children died of vehicular heatstrokes in 2023.