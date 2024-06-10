Mark Anthony Giordano, Harrison, NY 13 year old teen boy ‘accidentally’ falls to his death riding his bike on rooftop of 5th floor story parking garage while riding with friends.

A 13 year old Westchester County teen has died after ‘accidentally’ falling to his death from the roof of a five story parking garage in Harrison, New York while riding his bike with friends.

Mark Anthony Giordano, 13, was riding bikes with a group of friends on top of the garage near the Metro-North station on Halstead Avenue when he plunged over the side of the building, News12 reported.

Police investigating the incident said no foul play was believed to have occurred, the nypost reported, citing sources.

13 year old ‘gentle soul’ remembered

Giordano, an eighth grade student-athlete at Harrison High School, was an All-League wrestler and football player whose promise was ‘limitless,’ according to a GoFundMe set up to benefit his grieving family.

‘He will be missed for the gentle soul and dedicated friend he was to all who he came in contact with in just a short time here,’ Frank Barchella, the fundraiser’s organizer, wrote on the page.

‘Our goal is to assist his family to put Mark to rest and whatever expenses they will encounter in their time of need.’

The fundraiser had amassed $70,320 of its $90,000 target as of Monday early afternoon.

Despite his age, Mark competed at a high school varsity level in wrestling, according to Harrison Wrestling’s Facebook page.

‘Mark was an amazing young man who accomplished so much in so little time,’ the post read. ‘Just an 8th grader, Mark wrestled Varsity at 220 lbs. He was an All League wrestler and a Sectional Championship Qualifier. His potential on the mats as well as the Football Field was unlimited. But most [importantly], he was always respectful, polite and a wonderful loving teammate, brother and son.’

A preventable tragedy?

Louis N. Wool, the superintendent of the Harrison Central School District, posted a statement on the district website sympathizing with the family and letting students, teachers and parents know there will be support for those who need it.

‘Nothing is more difficult to fathom nor more tragic to experience than the loss of a child,’ Wool wrote. ‘Mark was beloved by his teachers, coaches, and friends.

‘We have mobilized support for our middle and high school students, faculty, and staff and extend that support to anyone in our schools who may have known this resilient and remarkable young man,’ the school official continued.

‘In moments of extraordinary tragedy, I am always comforted by the generosity and love our community shows to those most in need and one another.’

Authorities had yet to say how the boys came to be riding their bikes along the parking garage and what barriers existed, if any, to preempt someone falling or riding over the edge.