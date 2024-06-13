Malynda R. Harrison, Gallipolis , Ohio mom forced 5 & 4 year old children to stay in hot bathtub, leaving them with burns as parent now faces child endangerment charges.

Why? An Ohio mother has been accused of physically forcing two kids to remain in a tub with dangerously hot water, leaving them with severe burns over their bodies.

First responders were dispatched to the Gallipolis area home of 22 year old woman, Malynda Rae Harrison, Thursday evening following reports of a child having a seizure.

When deputies arrived, they discovered a large portion of one of the sibling’s body covered with burns, according to the criminal complaint, WSAZ reported.

Define parenting?

Deputies said Harrison allegedly admitted to placing the two children, 5 and 4 years old sisters, in a bathtub of hot water, refusing to let them leave or adjust the water temperature, and physically restraining them to keep them in the tub.

The complaint said that resulted in seizure activity and second-degree burns to one child, and first- and second-degree burns to the other.

Harrison was arrested and taken into custody Sunday night and charged with child endangerment according to a news release from the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff says initially, the 5-year-old who was suffering a seizure was taken to a hospital and the other child was evaluated later and determined to have similar burns.

Harrison was arraigned on Tuesday, with bond set at $500,000. If Harrison posts bond, she will be prohibited from consuming alcohol or being in places where alcohol is served.

‘I want to personally thank the first responders who provided the care for this young child on the night that she suffered these horrible injuries,’ Sheriff Matt Champlin said in a statement. ‘I would also like to thank and praise our detectives who have worked diligently to seek justice for this child to ensure that her abuser is held accountable.’

Of note, at the time of the incident, Harrison was living with one of the fathers of the two children. Not immediately known is the degree of parenting the fathers contributed to the two sisters.