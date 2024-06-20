12 year old girl found strangled after sneaking out at midnight

Jocelyn Nungaray, Houston, Texas girl found strangled to death at a creek after sneaking out late at night where surveillance video captured her being approached by two mystery men.

Texas authorities are seeking to identify one to two men a 12-year-old girl is thought to have been approached at a convenience store before being found the following morning strangled to death at a Houston area creek.

Jocelyn Nungaray’s death follows the girl sneaking out of her family home Sunday night.

She was last seen on surveillance video at a 7-Eleven where she is alleged to have ‘interacted with 2 mystery men.’

Who were the two mystery men and was the run in random?

Jocelyn was talking on the phone to her 13-year-old boyfriend around midnight when he heard her talking with two adults, KTRK reported.

‘We are looking into whatever communications that could have happened. We’re not sure how that was, but we have reason to believe that the family did not know that she was leaving the house,’ Lt. Stephen Hope with Houston police told the outlet.

Police have since released images of ‘two males of an unknown age, wearing baseball-style caps,’ that were seen in a video with Jocelyn at the 7-Eleven store.

Jocelyn’s grandmother told KPRC that Jocelyn and her family were starting a new chapter as they had just moved to the Houston area.

A woman driving home Monday morning made the disturbing discovery when she noticed a body in the creek.

Billie Jackson told KTRK that at first, she thought it was a mannequin, but she decided to do a U-turn to make sure. Once she realized it was a body, she called 911 immediately.

Why did 12 year old sneak out? Did she have rendezvous?

Asked what may have led to her daughter sneaking out from the family home Sunday night, Alexis Nungaray told KHOU, ‘she had no idea.’

‘I always told her, ‘Never leave the house, never leave unattended, always be safe. There’s people around here that are crazy,’ the 12 year old’s mom told the outlet. ‘I just hope, I hope they are found because Jocelyn was a fighter. She fought hard. She needs justice. She didn’t deserve this and she needs to be rested at peace.’

It remained unclear if Jocelyn had snuck out to meet the two un-identified men or whether she had randomly run into them at the convenience store.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with funeral costs.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).