Beauty influencer, 36, dies from heart attack hours after posting from yacht

Farah El Kadhi Tunisian beauty influencer, 36, dies from suspected heart attack during holiday in Malta while on yacht. Had been posting photos on her Instagram hours before.

A 36 year old beauty influencer has died after suffering a suspected heart attack on board a yacht while holidaying in Malta.

Tunisian-born Farah El Kadhi was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital in the harbour town of Msida, on the eastern side of the island, after she was found unconscious on June 17.

Hours before, Farah, a trained architect, had been posting photos of herself on board the boat which was docked in a marina.

MaltaToday reported the Tunisian influencer having no signs of injuries and had arrived in the country for a one-week holiday. It remained unclear if Farrah had an underlying health condition leading to her cardiac arrest or had been participating in recent activity that may have caused her duress.

An autopsy will be carried out and a magisterial inquiry has been opened to confirm the cause of death the dailymail reported.

Fellow Tunisian influencer Soulayma Hneynia, who lives in Malta and took part in the first series of Love Island Malta, was among those that raised the alarm when she was unable to reach her.

The fellow influencer said Farah died ‘peacefully in her sleep’ following the suspected heart attack.

She said Farah was a ‘truly wonderful person, known for her kindness, generosity, and warmth.’

Adding: ‘Her positive spirit touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing her.’

Farah, who worked as an architect for company Key Concept, was one of Tunisia’s most popular influencers.

She used her platform to promote her fashion brand Bazarbyfaf and other paid promotions to her 1.1 million Instagram followers.

Tributes poured in to her Instagram page. Wrote fellow influencer Laurie Marquet: ‘I can’t believe it. I’m in shock, we’ll miss you babe.

‘I will never forget you. RIP my darling.’