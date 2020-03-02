Michelle Grace YouTube make up beauty influencer becomes most hated after posting about beating her two year old daughter for ‘messing’ with Jeffrey Star make-up.

A popular Youtube beauty influencer has been accused of child abuse after recently posting video in which she revealed her ‘hands hurting’ after ‘beating the c**p’ out of her two year old daughter after the child ‘messed’ with her make-up.

Michelle Grace, a 23-year-old US YouTuber who specializes in make-up, has since deleted the video (along with deleting all her prior posts) which features her daughter crying in the background.

The video, which was titled “My Toddler Ruined My JSC Alien Palette|Now I’m sad…,” originally appeared on Grace’s YouTube channel, prior to it being deleted. Grace has also disabled comments on all of her previous uploads. However, clips recorded by viewers (and Grace herself) are still circulating on social media.

‘Ya’ll hear that right?‘ Grace told viewers in the social media post which was copied and uploaded (see below) on other video bloggers accounts. ‘My two-year-old just got her a** beat because no matter how many times I tell her not to mess with my make-up, she never f***ing listens.’

A report via the dailymail describes the mother saying how her daughter had wrecked her Jeffree Star Cosmetics Alien palette, worth around $50.

The mother continues: ‘My hand hurts because I just beat the cr** out of her, not literally, but I taught her a lesson, because I’ll be damned if she’s going to walk all over me.’

In the video post, Grace explains that she usually doesn’t hit her child and if she does it’s ‘just a pop and she cries for like five seconds.’

Grace goes on to describe how infuriating it is that her two-year-old plays with her expensive make-up.

Told the video blogger: ‘When you work your butt off for something, and you save up to buy something, it’s literally like a child. You treat it like a child.’

Needless to say there was no love lost with viewers who responded vehemently to the incident leading to Grace dropping the video along with a subsequent apology she’d posted on Twitter.

Responded one YouTube user: ‘This is so strange too, how she’s saying that the palettes are her children; it’s like dude you have an actual child.’

Another posted: ‘The fact that her hand hurts after abusing a child, speak volumes about how horribly she abused this poor baby!!’

Posted another user: ‘If you can barely afford it then why are you buying it, and clearly you are not putting it away if you are “locking it up” and she is still getting into it. This is your fault.’

Grace in turn tweeted: ‘What I did should have never been done. I acted out of emotions and had a lapse in judgement. That being said, I’m truly sorry if it all came off the wrong way. It was [a] poor choice of words and I admit that.

‘I should not have made it seem like materialistic things were more important than her because trust me, they’re not. I realise now where I went wrong. I love her more than everything and everyone. I always have.’

The episode has led to some demanding for Child Protective Services or even Star himself to intervene.

It remains unclear if YouTube now plan to sanction the woman’s video channel.