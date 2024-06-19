: About author bio at bottom of article.

Benjamin Hylander DUI hit & run driver mows down cyclists before leaving them for dead. Victims id as Cynthia and Thomas Geppert who were riding along Dallas Fort Worth area.

A suspected drunk driver found with a cache of beer behind the passenger seat is accused of mowing down two cyclists along a road near Dallas Fort Worth airport.

Benjamin Hylander, 31, is alleged to have rammed his white Subaru SUV into the back of Cynthia, 68, and Thomas Geppert, 69 as the couple rode their bicycles.

Captured video showed Hylander slamming into the back of Cynthia before driving over Thomas after knocking him to the ground.

DUI driver knocks over cyclists and leaves them for dead

The incident took place on Monday and was shared on X by @auroramyst (since removed), by a user who confirmed the driver did not stop to aid the victims.

The video shows two cyclists riding side by side in the inside lane of the freeway.

Suddenly Hylander’s Subaru vehicle emerges in the distance and is seen barreling towards the hapless bicycle riding couple.

The vehicle continues to charge down the road before ramming into the back of one of the cyclist, knocking them into the road.

Hylander then swerves and clips the back wheel of the other cyclist, sending him sprawling to the floor.

The DUI driver then speeds over his limp body with first the front then back wheel, crushing the man into the ground.

As the clip ends, Hylander is seen speeding off in the outside lane.

Boozed up driver

The woman who shared the footage online stated that the cyclists were expected to make a recovery.

She said the witnesses chased down the driver and convinced him to return to the scene.

Whilst police were aiding the victims, Hylander ran over shouting ‘I’m sorry’ at Geppert, according to the officers’ report according to the dailymail.

‘Hylander kept apologizing for running over Geppert,’ the arrest report stated. ‘While Hyander spoke to us, his breath emitted an odor of an alcoholic beverage.’

But there’s more.

While searching Hylander’s vehicle, cops said they found six cans of Voodoo Ranger beer behind the passenger seat.

An image in the same post showed the suspect being led away from the scene in handcuffs.

Hylander following his arrest was charged with two counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.