2 month old Santee baby girl dies after she is left in a hot car parked outside the family home. Parents to date yet to face any charges, pending further investigations.

A 2 month old baby girl is reported to have died after being left in a hot car for several hours last week in California.

The un-named child was found unresponsive in a car parked for several hours outside a home in Santee. The infant was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

According to the Tribune a family member called 911 around 12.20am on June 13 after discovering the baby girl inside the vehicle.

Children at danger of hot car deaths

Officials said the medical examiner’s office will confirm the 2-month-old’s cause and manner of death.

The girl’s death is under investigation said Lt. Lon Nguyen with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

It remained unclear if the parents now faced any charged.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call the sheriff’s child abuse unit at 858-285-6222 or the non-emergency line at 858-868-3200.

Last week’s episode marks the third child to die in a hot car this year. According to No Heat Stroke, 29 children died in hot cars in 2023.

Police are reminding parents, guardians, babysitters and caregivers that leaving a child alone in a car is illegal, regardless of whether the engine is running or not, and to think twice before leaving their cars, as summer temperatures continue to spike.

Experts say the interior of a vehicle can reach 105 degrees within minutes, even when it is only 75 degrees outside.

The statement added: ‘Never leave your child alone in a car even for a second to dash into a store or to run a quick errand.

‘Summer routines can shift unexpectedly. Even the best parents can forget a quiet or sleeping child is in the backseat of a car.

‘Always remember: Once you park, stop, look, lock.’