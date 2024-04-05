Sandra Miller Utah woman’s son, Jeremy Miller charged in pit bull attack involving 7 dogs that killed 63 year old woman while feeding animals in backyard.

Define pack mentality? The son of a Utah grandmother who died after she was mauled to death by her son’s 7 pit bulls has been charged with her death, months after the woman’s agonising death in her backyard.

Sandra Dee Miller, 63, was attacked by two adult pit bulls and five puppies on Halloween 2023 at her Taylorsville backyard, while feeding her son’s dogs. The woman mortally succumbed to savage injuries sustained a week later on November 6.

63 year old woman’s leg had no flesh on it

Her 38-year-old son, Jeremy Miller, was charged with misdemeanor seven counts of attack by animal misdemeanors pm Tuesday, reported ABC4.

According to court documents, when police arrived at the house near 4800 South and 2900 West, Miller was found with extensive injuries, including having one of her legs gnawed to the bone by the ‘out of control’ dogs.

‘Her leg had no flesh on it and only the bone remained. There was so much blood [the officer] could not see her other injuries,’ the affidavit stated.

The 63 year old also had injuries on her face and hands, making her unable to move according to responding Taylorsville police officers.

Officers said they found a phone number for Sandra’s son, Jeremy, who confirmed he lived at the address where the incident took place. The son whose dogs belonged to him, arrived at the scene about 20 minutes later.

All dogs killed following attack

‘[He was] clearly upset about his fence being damaged and his dogs being taken by animal control,’ the affidavit stated.

The affidavit states the dogs remained ‘extremely aggressive,’ taking multiple police and animal control officers to keep the dogs away from the victim and contained in the yard.

Officers had to climb the fence to rescue Miller and said the dogs had ‘blood on and around their mouths and appeared to be in a frenzy.’

‘The dogs were still extremely aggressive, and it took multiple Taylorsville city police officers and animal control officers to keep the dogs away from the victim and contained in the yard,’ stated the documents.

Attack the result of ‘responsible or irresponsible ownership’

‘When the female pit bull attempted to escape, [an officer] shot her with his Glock 6 times and noticed other officers shot her as well and she was no longer a danger to the public.’

The remaining adult male dog and the puppies were taken into Animal Control where they were ultimately all euthanized, Fox 13 reported.

‘The defendant did, having charge, care, custody or control of any animal, even if such care or custody was temporary, allow that animal to attack any person, domestic animal or fowl, or any species of protected wildlife. The person having charge, care, custody or control is strictly liable for this offense,’ court documents stated.

It remained unclear for how long the son and the animals had been staying at his mother’s address before the attack took place and whether there had been any prior episodes or indications that the canines were violent?

Speaking to FOX13, Aaron Wise, the president of the Salt Lake Terrier Association, said attacks such as the one that killed Sandra Dee Miller come down to ‘responsible or irresponsible ownership.’

Unlikely to face jail time

Adding, ‘You shouldn’t just let 7 dogs run loose in the backyard, doesn’t matter what kind they are. They turn into a pack mentality and bad things can happen.’

Legal analyst Greg Skordas told KSL that Miller was unlikely to face jail time even if convicted – and that if a judge were to hand down a custodial sentence, it would likely be no longer than 90 days.

It’s still unlikely Miller will do jail time, Skordas said. A judge might see the death and loss as a punishment itself.

‘The fact that a death occurred is horrific,’ Skordas told the outlet.

Police initially reported one of Sandra’s legs had to be amputated, then a week after the attack she died from her injuries.

She is survived by her two siblings, five children, 14 grandchildren and one great grandchild.

‘She loved spending time with her family, grandkids, and friends. Some of her hobbies were collecting crystals, dragons and every little trinket that caught her eye,’ her obituary read.

‘We are thankful for every moment we shared with her. We cherish that we had the opportunity to say goodbye and that she was surrounded by her loved ones during her last moments.’