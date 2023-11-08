Sandra Miller, Taylorsville, Utah woman dies one week after being mauled by her son, Marcus Legalsi’s 7 pit bulls while she was feeding them at home.

A Utah woman who was mauled by her son’s seven pit bulls last week, leading to her having to have her leg amputated has died.

Sandra Dee Miller, 63, of Taylorsville, was attacked by a pack of seven pit bulls, including a mother dog, father dog and their five puppies, who belonged to her 38 year old son and lived at the home with her.

Responding police were forced to shoot the female dog, who they said was the most aggressive, after the animal breaking free and endangered police and animal control officers.

Officials stated the father dog and puppies which had been at animal shelter all had to be put down due to the violent nature of the incident.

Miller called police on the afternoon of November 1 and said she had been attacked by dogs in the backyard of her home, KSL-TV reported citing officials. The animals are alleged to have set on the mother while she was feeding them, ABC4Utah reported.

When authorities arrived, they used pepper spray to get the dogs away from Miller in order to get her out of the yard. Respondents were forced to shoot the mother dog as she continued to lurch towards the mother and officers.

The mother who was in a semi conscious state was then rushed to the hospital with ‘extensive’ injuries to her legs, hands and face. Miller died of her injuries on Monday.

In light of the death, her family sent a statement to FOX 13, saying:

“Our family would like to thank the dispatcher for staying on the phone with our mother. The police officers that didn’t hesitate to get to her as soon as possible. We’d also like to thank the paramedics, nurses, the doctors, the trauma team and everyone that helped our mother. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers.’

A post on Facebook identified Sandra Miller’s son as Marcus Legalsi.

Wrote the son, in a since removed FB post, ‘I love you mom, please watch over us.’

Chief Brady Cottam with Taylorsville Police Department described the attack as heart-breaking.

‘We feel so badly for this family,’ he said, ‘and we are so saddened by the passing of the victim of this tragic attack.’

An investigation into the incident and what led up to the attack is continuing by West Valley City officials.