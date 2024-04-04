Rick Slayman, patient with world’s first pig kidney transplant goes home a happy man following successful animal to human organ transplant. How doctors were able to pull off the operation and whether it will now work going forward or risk rejection?

The recipient of the world’s first pig kidney transplant is a happy man after a successful surgery led to the man ‘with one of the cleanest bills of health’ now heading home, two weeks after the successful organ transplant operation.

Rick Slayman, 62, will continue his recovery at home following the procedure taking place at Boston’s Massachusetts General Hospital on Wednesday.

‘This moment – leaving the hospital today with one of the cleanest bills of health I’ve had in a long time – is one I wished would come for many years. Now, it’s a reality and one of the happiest moments of my life,’ said Slayman of Weymouth in a statement according to the hospital.

The organ recipient went on to thank all the doctors and nurses who cared for him.

‘The care I received was exceptional and I trust the physicians of the Mass General Brigham health system with my life. I’m excited to resume spending time with my family, friends, and loved ones free from the burden of dialysis that has affected my quality of life for many years.’

The need for organs far outstrips the number that are available. Every day 17 people die in the U.S. waiting for an organ. Kidneys are the organ in shortest supply. According to the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network, roughly 27,000 kidneys were transplanted in 2023, but nearly 89,000 people were on the waitlist for those organs.

‘Today marks a new beginning not just for me, but for them, as well,’ Slayman said in the statement referencing his family.

At the time of the transplant on March 21, Slayman was living with end-stage kidney disease, along with Type 2 diabetes and hypertension. He received a human kidney transplant back in 2018 but it started failing five years later, according to CBS News.

Slayman, a 62-year-old manager with the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, had previously said his doctors suggested that he try a pig kidney when he was diagnosed with end-stage kidney disease last year.

Mass General said the transplant was the first time a pig kidney was transplanted into a living human patient. The hospital said the kidney was donated by eGenesis in Cambridge and was genetically edited to remove harmful pig genes. Certain human genes were then added to improve its compatibility.

Slayman said in his statement his recovery is ‘progressing smoothly’ and added that he wanted to thank everyone who sent him well-wishes, including fellow patients awaiting a kidney transplant.

Slayman’s surgery is the third such xenotransplant of a pig organ into a living human. The first two transplants were hearts transplanted into living patients that had run out of other transplant options. The organs were transplanted under special rules that permit compassionate use of experimental therapies for patients in especially dire situations. Both patients died weeks after receiving their organs according to CNN.

Why Pigs are Prime Candidates for Xenotransplantation.

Several factors make pigs ideal candidates for xenotransplantation:

Anatomical Compatibility: Pig organ size is similar to human organs, making them a suitable fit for transplant recipients.

Rapid Breeding: Pigs have a relatively short gestation period and large litters, potentially allowing for a steady supply of organs.

Genetic Similarities: Pigs share some genetic similarities with humans. These similarities can be further enhanced through genetic modification to reduce the risk of organ rejection in the recipient.

The million dollar question- how long will the transplant last? While doctors think Slayman’s new kidney could last years they also acknowledged that there are many unknowns in animal-to-human transplants.