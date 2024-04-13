Missing Kansas moms may have been executed, as 4 taken into custody

Were Veronica Butler & Jilian Kelley executed? 4 taken into custody following investigators saying pools of blood found near abandoned car along Oklahoma highway belonged to the missing Kansas mothers, with one of the mothers involved in a bitter child custody battle with her husband.

Two missing Kansas mothers whose car was found abandoned by the side of a road in Oklahoma last month are believed to have been executed as newly revealed evidence told of investigators finding puddles of blood outside the vehicle.

The revelation follow Oklahoma authorities on Saturday announcing that 4 individuals were now in custody in relation to the disappearance of the two women, Veronica Butler, 27, and Jilian Kelley, 39.

A release from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation stated one individual being arrested in Texas County, OK, while the other three were arrested in Cimarron County. The OSBI had yet to release the names of those in custody, 12 News reported.

Bitter custody battle

Butler and Kelley were last seen on March 30, with neither women yet to be located.

At the time of their disappearance, the two women were traveling together to pick up Butler’s children, ages 6 and 8, on March 30 only to never arrive. Their vehicle was found abandoned, 1,000 feet off Oklahoma State Highway 95.

Of disconcert, sources close to the investigation told of finding pools of blood belonging to both women at the scene. It is thought that the two mothers may have been executed, sources told NewsNation.

Investigators have not confirmed those details, the outlet noted.

Of note, Butler was going through an acrimonious divorce and child custody battle with her husband, Wrangler Cole Rickman. The couple’s children were staying with her ex-husband’s mother in Eva, Oklahoma.

Just 10 days before she and Kelley vanished, Butler filed a petition for more visitation with the kids.

She was also pursuing full custody, which created tension between her and the children’s paternal grandmother, court filings reportedly indicated.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is currently leading the search for the two women, NewsNation said.

The FBI has also reportedly designated resources for the investigation.