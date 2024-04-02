: About author bio at bottom of article.

Preacher’s wife and friend go missing picking up kids, car found abandoned

Veronica Butler, and Jilian Kelley, two Kansas women go missing while driving to pick up children of one of the mothers. The car they were traveling in was found abandoned along a rural Oklahoma road as authorities have yet to locate the missing women.

Oklahoma police are investigating the ’suspicious’ disappearance of two Kansas women who went missing while going to pick up children — with their car later found abandoned along a rural road.

The women, Veronica Butler, 27, and Jilian Kelley, 39, were traveling together to pick up Butler’s children on Saturday when they failed to arrive at their final destination and later reported missing, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation stated on Facebook.

The vehicle the two women were traveling in was found unoccupied near Highway 95 in rural Texas County.

The Hugoton Police Department said in an advisory that the two women never made it to their destination, a rural home.

‘They never made it to the pickup location,’ the department said in an advisory. ‘Their car was located abandoned on the side of the road.’

The connection of the two women to each other remained unclear.

The bureau issued an alert shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday, one day after the Texas County Sheriff’s Office reached out for help to find the two missing women, according to reports.

Police said Butler is 5-foot-4 with red hair and green eyes and has multiple tattoos, including a Chinese symbol on her left forearm and a sunflower on her left shoulder.

Kelley has brown hair and blue eyes and has a butterfly tattoo on her left forearm.

She was last seen wearing a long sleeve shirt, white-washed jeans, and tan or beige shoes.

According to the Kansas City Star, Kelley, of Hugoton, Kan., is married to Heath Kelley, the incoming minister at Willow Christian Church in Indianola, Neb.

According to her mother, Kelley is a mother of four and is loved by everyone, according to WKSN.

Kelley does a lot of volunteer work and she works as a secretary at the Hugoton First Christian Church where she also runs all the children’s programs.

The National Center for Missing and Endangered also issued an alert for the women.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the OSBI at [email protected] or 1-800-522-8017.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing.

It remained unclear if foul play was involved.