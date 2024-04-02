Marcin Pieciak Queens boyfriend charged in stabbing death of Sarah McNally Irish bartender girlfriend at her place of work, Ceili House pub in Maspeth. Couple had been living together. No prior domestic disturbances. No known motive.

The boyfriend of an Irish bartender at a Queens ‘Irish’ pub has been charged with her stabbing murder after storming into the venue and stabbing the woman while at work before then stabbing himself.

Marcin Pieciak, 36, was also charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the fatal stabbing of 41-year-old Sarah McNally who was stabbed in the neck with a ‘pair of knives’ at the Ceili House pub on Maspeth’s Grand Avenue Friday evening.

Responding officers found the demented boyfriend still clutching the blood soaked knives when they arrested him, moments after stabbing himself in the neck and back.

Couple had been living together for the last few months

Pieciak who had an address in Queens remains in the hospital suffering from his own stab wounds, the nypost reported.

It remains unclear what sparked the attempted murder-suicide.

The couple had been living together for several months, according to sources, when Pieciak burst into the pub around 6:30 p.m. and attacked McNally.

By the time police arrived, McNally was lying bleeding on the floor while Pieciak was bleeding from neck and back wounds with knives in his hands.

Officers used a stun gun on Pieciak when he refused to drop the weapons, sources said.

Both were taken by ambulance to Elmhurst Hospital in a critical condition where McNally was later pronounced dead.

An NYPD spokesperson told Fox News that Pieciak had no prior history of arrests in New York City.

The couple had lived together for several months on 76th Street, in the Glendale neighbourhood. There were no previous signs of domestic disturbance between them according to the Irish Times.

Communities on both side of the Atlantic left dumbfounded

A native of Longford, Ireland, McNally’s murder has left communities on both sides of the Atlantic ‘in a state of shock’ since the Friday attack.

‘Rest in peace my beautiful niece Sarah, we are heart broken, Love you always,’ McNally’s aunt, Mary, posted on Facebook on Easter Sunday.

‘It’s very cruel. People struggle to say the right words at this time and there’s little anyone can say to make things better for Sarah’s parents,’ Langford Councillor Martin Monaghan told the BBC’s Evening Extra.

He said Sarah who he described as a ‘beautiful young girl’ was the only daughter of a well-respected family and had been living in New York for about 10 years the official said.

The ‘very tight-knit community’ of Longford town ‘is numb at the minute, it’s in a state of shock’, the official added.

‘It’s very, very tough to lose any loved one but to lose a loved one who is so far from home really does hurt,’ the Fianna Fáil councillor added.

Sarah McNally, prior to her stabbing murder had been employed at the popular Queens bar for just under a year, having worked at several other bars and restaurants in Manhattan and Queens during her tenure there.

‘She was always the life of the party’

‘She was always cool, down to earth. She was always life of the party,’ Maspeth resident Carlos Rodriguez told CBS News.

‘Very friendly person. Stop in, she’d always have good time to chat, good friend,’ added resident James O’Malley.

Police sources have said the incident was domestic in nature.

To date it remained unclear what led to the man rushing into the venue and fatally stabbing the woman.

The NYPD said the investigation remained ongoing.