Irish bartender stabbed to death by bf who then stabs self at...

Sarah McNally, Longford, Irish woman stabbed to death by American boyfriend at Queens pub after barging into Ceili House Bar in Maspeth. Stabbed self as well. No known motive.

An Irish woman working and living in NYC has died after her American boyfriend stabbed her to death at the Irish pub she worked at. The man in turn then plunged the knife into himself, seriously injuring himself.

Sarah McNally, 41, who originally hailed from County Longford but lived in Flushing, Queens died after being stabbed by a male since identified as her boyfriend.

The incident happened at The Céilí House Bar in Maspeth, Queens, at about 18:30 local time on Saturday.

It is understood Ms McNally was working in the bar when a male attacker stabbed her in the neck before stabbing himself in the back and neck, the bbc reported.

McNally and the man were transported by ambulance to Elmhurst Hospital in a critical condition.

She was later pronounced dead by hospital staff.

The bar’s landlord described the victim as a ‘sweet, innocent girl from Longford,’ the nypost reported.

According to police sources, McNally’s boyfriend — with whom she’d been living for several months — barged into the bar, knifed her, then tried to leave the bar, whose Gaelic name means social gathering.

‘She was just standing there talking,’ said a female patron who witnessed the chaos. ‘Her boyfriend came in … and he just walked right in and stabbed her. Then he started trying to stab himself. Horrible. Just horrible!’

Victim of domestic violence

When responding police arrived, the un-identified suspect had a knife in each hand and was bleeding from his self-inflicted knife wounds, the witness said.

Officers told him to drop the knives and tased him with their stun guns when he didn’t,

Police sources have said the incident was domestic in nature.

Charges against the boyfriend are now pending.

McNally according to the bar owners had been working at the venue less than a year.

To date it remained unclear what led to the man rushing into the venue and fatally stabbing the woman.

The NYPD said the investigation remained ongoing.