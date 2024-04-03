Kaylee Morgan, Navasota, Texas mom of five faces jail time for overdue $60 library books after being told there was an active warrant for her arrest over books she had failed to return.

Kaylee Morgan, a mother of five children, said she took two books out from the Navasota Public Library in Navasota, about 115 miles east of Austin, last March for her home-schooled children according to KPRC.

At the time the mom was experiencing a range of issues relating to her pregnancy, leading to her tending to a range of health complications.

Theft of government property

Morgan as a result missed returning the library books by the due date, with her husband eventually dropping off all of the books, except for one because it did not fit inside the library’s drop box.

An overdue notice from the library dated April 10, 2023, showed that Morgan had two books due by March 31, 2023. It said the total amount she owed on her account was $1.

A week later, the library sent what it said was a second and final notice. It said Morgan had 10 days to return the books and pay a new $2 fine or the matter would be turned over to the court.

But here is where it gets tricky.

A city ordinance states that failure to return books or library items within 30 days from the due date results in users library card being suspended. If a person fails to respond to the letter of complaint within 10 days of receiving it, it is considered a misdemeanor criminal offense punishable by a fine of up to $500.

Morgan told KPRC that she did not realize she was in trouble until she went to renew her driver’s license and was told there was a warrant for a $570 ticket – which comprised mostly fines and court fees.

The combined value of the two books Morgan had taken out on the other hand was $60.

‘Warrant is ACTIVE for Your Arrest,’ the document read. ‘Act Now to Avoid Going to Jail.’

Morgan was told the warrant was for theft of government property.

That’s when Morgan organized a meeting with the judge.

The same as stealing from Walmart?

She claimed never receiving any notices in the mail about money she owed the library regarding the overdue book.

‘It’s so silly. So silly. I have a warrant out for my arrest for past due library books. Okay… this is not fake. This is not made up,’ Morgan told FOX News.

Despite explaining her circumstances to the judge, the judge was less than sympathetic.

‘She told me she didn’t want to hear my excuses, that I needed to take responsibility,’ Morgan recalled. ‘She said, what I have done by not returning the library books is the same as stealing from Walmart.’

‘So on my record it says that I have stolen government property. Bonkers, right? Just bonkers.’

The judge added that the warrant still stands, and that Morgan will not be allowed to renew her driver’s license before she pays the $600 ticket.

The mom of 5 turned to GoFundme to raise the necessary funds, with Morgan in the end receiving over $2300 from goodwill donors. Along with paying off the $600, the funds will also be used to pay off legal fees to hire a lawyer and get the violation removed from her record.

‘The response from the community is mostly overwhelmingly positive,’ Morgan told FOX News. ‘There are a few who don’t understand that I DID turn the book in and others who think I’m doing a smear campaign.’

Nevertheless there is still the issue of Morgan having a misdemeanor on her record.

Morgan said the entire ordeal has been stressful and questioned why the punishment for overdue library books was so strict.

‘There are so many other things we can do as a consequence. I do agree having a time frame for library books is important so everyone can participate, but maybe community service, like you returned a book late so come read to the kiddos,’ the mom told KPRC.