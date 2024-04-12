Mom ignored texts to come home as 3 year old died as...

Jennifer Prudencio, Chelsea, Massachusetts mom charged with 3 year old son’s death after leaving sick boy home with two brothers, ignoring texts to return home immediately while partying until the next morning.

A Massachusetts mother has been charged with the death of her 3-year-old son after ignoring texts to return home to tend to her 3 year old ‘ill’ son after having left her 3 children home alone earlier that evening to go drinking with her boyfriend.

Jennifer Prudencio, 25, of Chelsea, Mass. is alleged to have left her sick 3-year-old son home alone with his two older siblings so she could go out drinking on a Saturday night and sleep over at her boyfriend’s house, only to return home the next morning and find the toddler dead.

Worse yet, prosecutors claim the mom of three ignoring the overnight desperation texts her 8-year-old son sent about his brother according to lawandcrime.

Mom knew son was sick and had even sought out treatment

The mom of three appeared in court on Wednesday to face involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment charges following the weekend death of Yael Guardado-Prudencio, her 3-year-old son she knew was ill.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden described the 3 year old boy’s death a ‘tragedy beyond words’.

According to prosecutors, Prudencio left the 3 year old at their Chelsea apartment with only his 8-year-old and 7-year-old siblings to watch him as she enjoyed a booze-filled night out at a bar in Revere — despite knowing that the youngest child was sick.

‘Generally, the child suffered from a seizure disorder and hemophilia and had been vomiting blood in the days prior to his death,’ Assistant DA Audrey Mark revealed in court, WCVB reported. ‘He had also fallen while having a seizure and had a bleeding wound to his face, which was not properly healing. The defendant had brought the child to seek medical care on two occasions over that week.’

‘Please mommy, come home now!’

Claiming that Prudencio ‘drank alcohol for a number of hours’ at the bar and decided to stay at her boyfriend’s place in Somerville, rather than going home to her children, Mark said that the defendant was unmoved by the texts her worried 8-year-old son sent, texts that included a video of the dying victim’s condition, WBTS reported.

She allegedly promised the boy she’d be back soon but stayed the night at her boyfriend’s anyway. By 10 a.m. on Sunday, when Prudencio finally went home, Yael Guardado-Prudencio was already dead, prosecutors reportedly said.

Bail was set at $100,000, more than 10 times the amount requested by Prudencio’s attorney.