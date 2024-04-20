Man taken into custody in Katherine Aguasvivas carjacking, 2nd man on the...

Jordanish Torres-Garcia Florida man taken into custody as he is believed to be man who carjacked Katherine Aguasvivas in Homestead as a second suspect Giovany Crespo Hernandez is now on the run. Woman killed in carjacking was there to deliver money.

Florida authorities have taken a man into custody, while another one remains wanted in relation to last week’s armed Homestead carjacking and homicide of 31 year old woman Katherine Altagracia Guerrero De Aguasvivas.

Jordanish Torres-Garcia was taken into custody just after noon Friday and was identified as a person of interest with the man’s phone matching the phone number of the person who purchased the green Acura that was caught on video ramming into Katherine Aguasvivas‘ white Dodge Durango, before an armed assailant alighting and getting into the vehicle.

Was arrested on an outstanding weapons warrant

The green Acura was located last week and is likely linked to another murder, Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said during a Friday news conference.

During the news conference Jordanish’s Facebook’s profile picture was put side by side with a screen shot of the video of the armed carjacking suspect alighting from a green Acura vehicle and then getting into the back seat of Katherine’s Dodge Durango vehicle. Both images looked ‘identical,’ according to authorities, NBC Miami reported.

The Acura was later found abandoned in Orlando and was linked to murder in Orange County on April 10 — the day before Aguasvivas’s murder.

Lemma called Torres-Garcia, 28, a ‘person of interest’ in the carjacking and said he had been arrested on an outstanding weapons warrant from Puerto Rico.

‘He is here at our office being interviewed,’ the sheriff said. ‘He’s not going to be released. He has federal charges that he’s going to be held on.’

Lemma went on to explain Katherine’s brother Luis and her husband Miguel had given up their phones for forensic investigation and Luis was ‘actually by his own words, conducting his own independent investigation.’

Was en route to deliver money

Lemma explained Luis had identified a second person of interest after accessing his sister’s iCloud account and determining that he was the last person Katherine had spoken with — by Facetime — as she was driving from her home in Homestead to Seminole County.

According to Luis, he contacted Giovany Crespo Hernandez through his phone and screenshotted a picture of Giovany.

From there investigators used a database in Pinellas County that matched the image with a 2019 mugshot of Crespo Hernandez.

Luis told authorities that Crespo Hernandez told him that Katherine was there to deliver money and ‘other stuff to a friend.’

Luis told authorities he did not know Crespo Hernandez prior to the call, Lemma revealed.

Investigators conducted a search on the home where Hernandez lived with his girlfriend and found drugs and a gun, which was not the 10mm weapon used in the carjacking. Federal agents arrested the girlfriend after she accepted delivery of mailed cocaine, while Hernandez remained on the run.

It remained unclear if the wanted man was the individual driving the Green Acura which rammed against Katherine’s vehicle leading up to the carjacking.

Lemma said that Katherine’s husband and brother are not considered persons of interest at the moment and that they have been cooperating in this case.