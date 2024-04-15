Katherine Aguasvivas Florida woman’s body found in torched car, two hours after dramatic carjacking caught on video involving a man carrying a machine gun in broad daylight.

Florida authorities recovered the body of a woman in a torched car, just two hours after video caught her being ‘violently’ carjacked at the hands of two individuals, after one of them alighting from a vehicle that had been tailgating the victim’s vehicle.

Katherine Altagracia Guerrero De Aguasvivas, 31, of Homestead, was abducted at a busy intersection just before 6 pm on April 11 at gunpoint at the hands of a masked intruder.

Footage of the event was caught on a cellphone by a witness in another vehicle behind Aguasvivas. An unknown masked man can be seen brazently pointing a gun at the victim in broad daylight before she ultimately opens the door and lets the assailant in. The intruder had reportedly gotten out of a green Acura before making his way to the woman’s Dodge Durango.

12 shell casings found at scene of torched car

After the man making his way into the woman’s vehicle, it quickly made a U-turn and the tailgating Acura followed behind, Sheriff Dennis M. Lemma of the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said.

‘She makes a U-turn at that intersection, probably heading, speculation here, but probably heading in a direction where the suspect does not want them to go and we suspect that he orders her to turn around again and re-approach the intersection,’ the sheriff said according to FOX35.

About an hour and 45 minutes after the incident was caught on camera, authorities received a call about a vehicle on fire close to the scene of the carjacking. Lemma noted that there was so much damage to the vehicle that ‘you could not positively identify’ it. There was a body found inside the vehicle, believed to belong to Aguasvivas. DNA and dental records were in the process of confirming the wife’s identity according to a second report.

A total of twelve shell casings were also found at the scene.

‘It is incredibly frightening to watch the boldness of this suspect, this perpetrator getting out of the car, wearing a hood, carrying a weapon in broad daylight, getting in the vehicle,’ Lemma said during a Saturday press conference.

Unanswered questions

‘There is no clear indicator why somebody would do this,’ Lemma said. ‘But we do feel and believe…that this was not a random act of violence. The perpetrators knew exactly who they were going after, why they were going after them.’

Moments before stopping at a red light, Guerrero called her husband and told him that the Acura was following her and ramming into her SUV, Lemma said. Her husband instructed her to keep driving.

Investigators believe she was forced by the gunman to drive to a construction site where the charred vehicle and the woman’s body are believed to have been found. Authorities believe the suspect was familiar with the area.

Lemma added neither Guerrero nor her husband called police at the time of the incident.

‘There’s a lot of unknowns, a lot of things that will leave people scratching your head,’ he said.

‘Why did she and her husband not call 911? I don’t know. Why did she stop at the red light? There’s a lot of things that we’ll absolutely never know, but this is a tragic incident nevertheless.’

Lemma said investigators do not know where Guerrero was heading.

Her husband told police she was in Central Florida to visit family, though investigators were unable to trace any relatives in the area.

Guerrero hailed from the Dominican Republic and was a United States citizen. She lived with her husband in the Miami suburb of Homestead, where the pair worked at a barbershop and beauty salon.

The carjacking occurred just four days before her 32nd birthday.

The sheriff noted Guerrero’s husband has cooperated with police and has no criminal record in the United States.

Police continue to hunt for the suspects.