Berlin Township female driver, 66, goes drinking at nearby tavern only to later kill 2 at birthday party after crashing her vehicle at Swan Creek Boat Club in Michigan. Up to 15 injured.

A 66 year old Michigan woman has been accused of driving under the influence and smashing her vehicle into a Berlin Township hall where children were celebrating a birthday, leading to two infants killed and countless others injured.

The identity of the DUI 66 year old Berlin Township driver was not immediately identified, with Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough saying an 8-year-old girl and her 5-year-old brother were killed when a 66-year-old woman crashed 25 feet into the building at about 3 p.m, Saturday afternoon at the Swan Creek Boat Club about 30 miles south of Detroit.

‘First aid was provided to approximately about 15 victims, which included adults and young children,’ Goodnough said in a news conference Saturday night.

At least two children are killed and 15 others injured as suspected female drunk driver, 66, crashes into kid’s birthday party in Berlin Township, Michigan. pic.twitter.com/TMBBxBRwqG — Molly Ploofkins™ (@Mollyploofkins) April 21, 2024

Alleged to have been drinking at nearby tavern prior

The two young siblings were pronounced dead at the scene, Goodnough said. Nine other people — six adults and three children —were transported by helicopter or ambulance to area hospitals with serious or life-threatening injuries, the official added.

Several more people were taken to area hospitals by private vehicle.

Goodnough said the crash scene ‘was described by the first responders as extremely chaotic with high levels of emotions of those directly involved and those who witnessed this horrific incident.’

The official said it was unclear how many people were in the building at the time of the crash.

The sheriff did not identify the woman driving the vehicle, but said she was taken into custody suspected of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death.

Goodnough said it was believed the female driver had been at a nearby tavern prior to the crash, with deputies closing the bar down as they now planned to execute a search warrant as part of their investigation.

‘Additional criminal charges will likely be brought against the driver as the investigation proceeds,’ Goodnough said according to ClickonDetroit.

He said the alleged drunk driver was cooperating with authorities.

The Swan Boat club shared a brief statement on Facebook, stating: ‘There was a terrible accident at Swan today with many injuries, and much damage to the pavilion.

‘Please keep all the people and families in attendance in your prayers.’

The boat club said it would be closed as officials carry out their investigation.