Ashley Bardfield, Decatur substitute teacher arrested sexually grooming and abusing 11 year old boy. Female educator blames victim for suggesting they have sex.

An Illinois school teacher has been accused of grooming and sexually abusing an 11 year old boy.

Ashley Elizabeth Bardfield, 32, was arrested on Wednesday in Mt Zion, Illinois, after the victim helped police with a sting operation following suspicions she had ongoing sexually abused the boy.

The sixth-grade substitute teacher at Decatur Public Schools District was recorded telling the boy they could ‘do it again’ and she couldn’t get pregnant according to Wand News.

Teacher doles out $700 to 11 year old victim

Notice of the ‘inappropriate’ dalliance came after the boy’s mom observed her son ‘acting differently,’ after spending the night at the teacher’s home on March 29-30.

The concerned parent went through her son’s phone and allegedly found texts between the 11 year old and Bardfield, a married mother of four, along of photos of them, including one of them ‘flipping off the camera’.

The boy’s mother also discovered the married teacher allegedly having sent the 11 year old about $700 over several months the dailymail reported.

‘[She] confronted her child about this situation and the child disclosed he had unprotected sexual intercourse with Alley Bardfield on the night of March 29,’ an arrest affidavit by Mt Zion Police read.

The mother took him to HSHS St John’s Hospital where staff administered a rape kit.

Detectives interviewed the boy on Wednesday morning and he told them Bardfield took her to his bedroom where they kissed and she took off both their clothes.

‘You’re always welcome. I love and miss you too.’

They then had sex on her bed, which she usually shares with her husband Casey Newton Bardfield, a construction worker.

The affidavit did not explain why the boy was staying over at his teacher’s house while her family was away.

The boy also told police he and Bardfield allegedly exchanged nude photos on Snapchat, the affidavit stated.

Police devised a plan with the boy and his mother to get Bardfield to incriminate herself in text messages and recorded calls with him.

The boy sent her a message telling her he was going out of town, but hoped to see her again when he came back.

‘I love you and I miss you, Alley. When I come back I’ll see if I can come over,’ the 11 year old boy wrote to the married teacher.

Bardfield allegedly replied: ‘You’re always welcome. I love and miss you too.’

Police obtained a court order for a wiretap and had the boy call Bardfield later that day, when she told him ‘her tubes are tied and that she cannot get pregnant’.

‘The victim asked Alley if he came over this weekend… if they could “do it again”. Alley responded “Yes”,’ the affidavit continued.

Police arrested Bardfield hours later, with the female educator allegedly admitting to the crime while blaming the boy for having ‘made sexual advances toward her’.

Detectives also did ‘a thorough review of text messages, social media, and a search warrant executed at the suspect’s residence’.

Bardfield was charged with grooming, and predatory criminal sexual assault of a child under 13.

She faced Macon County Circuit Court on Thursday where she only spoke to confirm she understood, and was told she faced six to 60 years’ jail if convicted.

The teacher would also have to register as a sex offender for life.

She did not apply for bail and will stay behind bars until her next court appearance on April 17.

The boy’s family plan to sue the school district for failing to properly train and supervise staff to ensure the safety and well-being of its students.

‘Ms Bardfield’s actions have had a profound and lasting impact on our client, which will likely lead to significant physical, emotional, and psychological challenges,’ their lawyers said in a statement according to the dailymail.

‘As a result, we will be pursuing justice not only against Ms Bardfield but also the school district as a whole.’

Bardfield was a long-term substitute teacher for the school district, including DPS District 61 where the alleged victim studied.

The Decatur Public Schools District said she was no longer employed.

‘While none of the alleged conduct occurred at a DPS school, student safety is always our top priority. We are working with Mt. Zion Police and providing support to students and staff,’ it said.