Alyssa Ann Zinger Snapchat fake profile used to lure teen boys as 23 year old Florida woman who pretended to be 14 year old girl found to have additional victims following her initial arrest last year.

A 23-year-old Florida woman who tried to play herself off as a 14 year old teen girl in the hopes of meeting and molesting teen boys is now facing additional charges as she appeared in court this week.

Alyssa Ann Zinger, of Tampa, was arrested for the second time on Thursday and charged with additional sex crimes with minors after four more victims came forward, WFLA reported.

She was first arrested in November for allegedly engaging in at least 30 sexual acts with at least one middle school student between the ages of 12 and 15 and sending explicit videos to several more via social media, according to an arrest report.

Additional victims and charges

The ruse involved Zinger luring her unsuspecting victims online before meeting them and sexually preying on them.

Reports told of the accused sexual predator creating a fake social media profile portraying herself as a homeschooled 14 year old teen girl and communicating with minors, who attended attended Wilson Middle School in Tampa’s Hyde Park neighborhood.

The victims were principally lured through Snapchat.

At the time of Zinger’s initial arrest, authorities were concerned that there might be more victims.

After her first arrest she was charged with two counts of lewd or lascivious battery and five counts of lewd or lascivious molestation.

On Thursday, authorities charged the 24 year old woman with additional charges, including two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation (victim 12-15), two counts of lewd or lascivious battery, possession of child p***, in-state transmission of child p*** by electronic device, and sexual cyber harassment.

Sexual predator exposed

The first victim told police the pair had sex multiple times and that Zinger sent him explicit photos and videos while another said she sent a video to several children through Snapchat depicting sexual intercourse, according to arrest documents. She also told one victim that she had sex with other teens.

Zinger and one of the victims were caught shoplifting at a Nordstrom in July. She tried to continue putting up the front and told cops she was born in 2009 — which officers could not verify, according to a search warrant.

The officer was able to find information on an Alyssa Zinger born in 2001, but when confronted, Zinger responded she had a half-sister with the same name, the document said.

Police had already been investigating Zinger for about a year, according to the warrant.

Cops learned she was lying by reviewing school and employment records and contacting her Tampa Publix employer, which confirmed she was an adult.

A victim came forward about Zinger’s alleged crimes just three months later.

Authorities had yet to say what motivated the 24 year old teen woman to sexually prey on her underage victims and subjugate them.