7 year old raises $10K via lemonade stand to pay for mom’s...

Emouree Johnson lemonade stand raises over $10K for her mom’s headstone after unexpectedly dying as a 7 year old grieves, while inspiring an Alabama community.

A 7 year old girl in Alabama has become a beacon of inspiration after she opened a lemonade stand in a bid to raise funds to pay for a headstone for her recently deceased mother.

Emouree Johnson’s mother, Karli Bordner, died unexpectedly according to family.

Jennifer Bordner, Emouree’s grandmother, said the grieving girl came up with the idea of raising money on her own, according to WAFB.

Beacon of inspiration

‘Emouree is so special. If a lady over here was hurt, she would take something to help her,’ Jennifer Bordner told the outlet.

When a social media post spread about Emouree’s cause, members of the community flocked to her stand in Scottsboro over the weekend to help.

Neighbors, firefighters, nurses and deputies stopped by for a cup at $1 each, but many gave a bit extra as a tip for her hard work.

At one point during Friday afternoon, Johnson received multiple $100 bills from community members.

‘I’ve just been amazed. Cried happy tears,’ Jennifer Bordner said.

According to the family, Emouree’s fundraising effort helped raise nearly $10,000 and left the young girl overwhelmed.

‘I didn’t know that just by making a little lemonade would bring this many people,’ Emouree told WAFF.

And after hearing the family’s story, monument companies have also stepped forward to donate headstones for Karli Bordner. The money raised can now go toward other expenses the family is handling.

‘Like she knows that mommy is OK now. She knows that she’s going to be OK, and everybody cares and loves her,’ Jennifer Bordner said. ‘All these people showing all this and trying to help, it’s actually helping heal the whole family.’

Emouree said her mother would be proud, ‘Yeah. She would say I’m doing good.’

The family has a GoFundMe account to further help with funeral expenses.