Nicholas Tranchant, recently released sex offender stabbed to death by woman he sought to sexually assault at Lacombe laundromat before would be victim was able to grab knife and kill her would be sex attacker in self defense.

A recently convicted sex offender attempting to sexually assault a woman at a Louisiana laundromat was stabbed to death by the man’s would be victim.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call Sunday at the laundromat just on 3.30pm and found Nicholas Vincent Tranchant, 40, unresponsive with a visible stab wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Deputies said a woman claimed to have stabbed Tranchant in self-defense after the would be assailant approached her with a ‘sharp weapon.’

Would be victim stabs sex attacker with his own knife

Tranchant, a known sex offender with prior convictions, reportedly entered the Lacombe-area laundromat located in the 28000 block of Hwy 190 and ‘brandished a sharp weapon with the intent to sexually assault the woman,’ according to Sheriff Randy Smith.

The woman managed to get the weapon from Tranchant and fatally stabbed him with his own weapon before running to safety.

The un-named woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the altercation.

‘I want to compliment this brave woman on the courage and strength she showed in fighting back against her attacker and ask for prayers for her continued recovery,’ Smith said.

Recently released sex offender

Tranchant was convicted in July 2003 for indecent behavior with a juvenile, and in May 2008 for attempted aggravated rape and aggravated burglary. He was released from jail on Dec. 21, 2023, and required to register as a sex offender, WSAZ reported.

A neighbor told WVUE that she isn’t shocked to hear the news.

‘It makes me want to tear up that she had to go through that, and it’s a shame,’ Gwen Batiste told the outlet. ‘I pay taxes here and I shouldn’t have to worry about my granddaughter walking to the bus stop.’

Batiste was planning on washing her granddaughter’s school uniforms at The Laundry Room on Sunday evening leading up to the fatal stabbing.

‘I understand everybody’s done their time, but when you hurt a woman, you hurt a child, there is no ‘you’ve done your time’ and it’s over with,’ Batiste explained. ‘It’s pretty sad and we need to bond together and get rid of these pedophiles and sex offenders. It’s become normal around here and it shouldn’t be.’

Of note, there are 211 registered sex offenders who live near Lacombe.