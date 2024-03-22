Shanae Davis, Florida mom arrested after West Palm Beach daycare staff find Glock 43 gun in her 2 year old son’s lunchbox.

A Florida mother was arrested last week after staff at her 2 year old son’s daycare center found a 9mm Glock 43 handgun in the boy’s lunchbox.

Shanae Davis, 39, told police that she put the gun in her son’s lunchbox because she didn’t have a purse and didn’t want it out in the open. Unwittingly the mom forgot all about storing the weapon in her son’s lunchbox when she dropped the boy off at Jackson’s Daycare Center in West Palm Beach.

A teacher found the gun and called cops. The daycare also called Davis, who was arrested when she arrived at the school. She was charged with allowing a minor to obtain a firearm and child neglect, WPTV reported.

What could possibly go wrong…?

The discovery of the weapon stunned and concerned teachers.

‘It’s scary,’ Stephenne Warembourg told WPEC. ‘I mean, you know when I’m sending my kid to school thinking that he’s going to be safe? I mean, are they? I don’t know.’

Parents said the episode serve as a reminder of how important it is to keep weapons away from children.

‘Things like that are extremely preventable,’ Kimberly Worth said. ‘You need a gun purse, and you need a plan with your gun. You have it in your gun purse. You walk in your home, it goes in a safe or a specific place, which is gun safe, just like you would make your child safe or make your pet safe.’

Davis told police she usually leaves the gun in her glovebox, but she had been taking it inside her apartment because of several recent break-ins. That morning, she said, she put the weapon in the lunchbox to get it back out to the car and forgot.

Davis was released from jail on her own recognizance on Friday.