Rachel Berg, Arizona, Corvette driver speeding at 155mph kills Harley Davidson riding dad and former Tacoma Washington State police officer, Michael Clark.

Daddy’s little girl …. An Arizona teen is accused of driving her Chevrolet Corvette supercar at speeds over 155mp and plowing into a married father-of-two riding on a Harley Davidson, killing him.

Rachel Berg, 18, allegedly struck Michael Clark, 46, on March 12 as he rode along US 60 in Mesa, Arizona.

Berg was arrested Monday after the airbag computer system on her 2024 Corvette – which cost between $70,000 and $140,000 – found she had been driving at 155mph seconds before slamming the brakes and rear-ending into Clark and killing the motorcyclist.

Who bought Rachel’s Super Corvette?

She struck him at 87mph, police say, then attempted CPR – but Clark, a former Tacoma cop, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Clark’s widow Laura discussing her husband’s sudden death told AZ Family: ‘He loved being a father. He loved being a father to his kids and he was an amazing husband.’

On the night of the crash, Arizona authorities said Berg plowed into Clark’s motorcycle on the highway after reaching the breakneck speed, before slamming on the breaks to 87mph right before impact.

She reportedly told troopers at the scene that she tried to avoid the motorcycle but couldn’t slow down in time.

It is unclear who bought Berg the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette supercar. Her family lives in a modest four bed, two bath, $616,000 home in Tempe.

The Tacoma Police Dept said Clark was thrown into a concrete wall from the collision, and Berg attempted to perform CPR on him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Justice for her husband

Laura Clark said she knew something was wrong when her husband of nine years didn’t return home on time.

‘He should’ve been home at 10:45 and I got out of bed at 11:15 and he wasn’t, and I could hear the police helicopter. And I knew, I knew. I called him. He didn’t answer. I texted him, but he didn’t read it,’ she said.

Clark had served in the Tacoma, Washington Police Department for 14 years, but had left the force in 2020 to travel with his wife in an RV they bought together.

They eventually settled in Mesa, Arizona, where Michael began working as a Tempe park ranger.

Continued Laura who now seeks justice for her husband, ‘He was a man of service. He served his country and he served the community of Tacoma. He was serving Tempe,’

‘He never met a stranger and he was so warm and welcoming. And our house was always the house for holidays. He loved to cook for people. He loved being a father. He loved being a father to his kids and he was an amazing husband.’

Young, invincible and irresponsible

Berg was arrested Monday in connection with the crash, and is now facing charges of reckless manslaughter.

The widow said Berg’s alleged actions have devastated her family.

‘I think that young people sometimes think that they’re invincible. And don’t think their decisions through and it’s devastating. Families are torn apart,’ Laura said.

‘He has kids that now don’t have a dad.

‘The devastation is real and I don’t know how we will ever recover from it. I don’t know how we ever put one foot in front of the other again.’

AZ Family said they also spoke with Berg’s family after her arrest, who said that the crash has also been very tough on her and her family.