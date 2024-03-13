Michelle Mack, Bonsall, California woman busted running multi million girl group crime ring which stole makeup from department stores all over the country & re-sold it on Amazon.

A California mom-of-three is alleged to have run an intricate crime ring that stole nearly $8 million worth of makeup from stores like Ulta, T.J. Maxx and Walgreens — and then re-sold it online at fire prices to lock in unscrupulous profits.

Michelle Mack, 53, of Bonsall ran the sprawling enterprise from her $2.75 million, 4,500-square-foot mansion in the San Diego foothills, according to authorities.

Mack described as the ‘queenpin’ in arresting documents, allegedly paid as many as 12 women to steal from stores across the country, stockpiling the stolen goods in a sprawling warehouse and then selling them on her Amazon storefront at a fraction of the retail price, according to authorities, NBC San Diego reported.

10,000 stolen items recovered worth $387K at warehouse

The alleged crime ring, dubbed the ‘California Girls,’ traveled up and down the California coast as well as to 10 other states, including Texas, Florida, Massachusetts and Ohio, to carry out hundreds of thefts on Mack’s orders, investigators said, according to CNBC.

Mack’s alleged crime ring was just one of many plaguing the country as retailers scramble to combat billions of dollars lost due to theft annually, Homeland Security investigators told CNBC.

Police recovered nearly 10,000 items worth over $387,000 after raiding Mack’s lux Spanish-style estate in December, according to authorities.

They also uncovered what they described as a ‘mini store,’ teeming with beauty products, sunglasses and designer bags inside Mack’s garage. Hundreds of postmarked envelopes were stuffed with stolen products ready to be sent out to customers, according to investigators.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta filed 140 felony charges against Mack, her husband Kenneth Mack, and seven other alleged members of the crime ring. The charges include conspiracy to commit organized retail theft, grand theft and receipt of stolen property.

All of the defendants have pleaded not guilty.

‘This is a multimillion-dollar criminal scheme. It was complex. It was orchestrated,’ Bonta said announcing the charges.

‘We are not talking about garden-variety shoplifting.’

Court records also revealed incriminating texts between Mack, her husband, and some of the other women charged, authorities alleged.

‘I’m not stealing regular I’m going to start filling up my bag quick. So I want to know stuff I can grab in bulks too,’ defendant Kimora Lee Gooding texted Mack on Jan. 7, 2023.

Days later, Mack texted her husband, ‘Even without lancome we still did well,’ and he texted her ‘Lots of orders let’s get shipping.’

Later in July, Mack texted Alina Franco, another person charged in connection to the crime ring, asking, ‘Did you get some new girls? I really need product so if you have anything please let me know.’

Girl group crime ring targeted high market stores

According to the 35-page complaint filed by the California Attorney General, Franco had $67,504.33 worth of stolen beauty products and other goods at her home in Colton, when a search warrant was served on Dec. 6, 2023.

Mack’s group regularly stole from a variety or retailers like Sephora, Ulta, Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, Prada, Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret, Luxottica’s Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters, prosecutors said.

An Amazon spokesperson told CNBC they have a ‘zero tolerance’ policy for retailers selling stolen goods, and that they assisted with the investigation into Mack’s alleged theft crew.

The company added that it’s ‘pleased’ the suspects were arrested because it ‘sends a strong message that the sale of stolen goods has severe consequences.’

Unclear is what strategies the vast online retailer has put in place to flag and identify vendors who may running similar crime syndicates.