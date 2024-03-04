King City shooting in Monterey County, California during birthday party leaves 4 dead, 3 injured after 3 men wearing masks and dark clothing alighted from a vehicle and shot up revelers on a front yard before fleeing.

Four people were killed and at least three others injured in a shooting at a residence in King City, California, authorities said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Sunday evening, just on 6pm, during a ‘house party’ at a residential building along North 2nd street and near the intersection of Lynn Street. Three male adults with gunshot wounds were pronounced dead at the scene, and a female adult was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Three other male victims with gunshot wounds were transported to a hospital in Salinas for medical treatment, the King City Police Department said.

Three unidentified men in ‘dark colored masks’ over their heads exited a silver Kia vehicle and shot multiple rounds at the individuals in the front yard of the house, cops said, adding that the investigation is ongoing, ABC News reported.

‘The suspects got back in their vehicle and fled the scene,’ police said. ‘The suspects were wearing dark-colored clothing and had dark-colored masks over their heads. They have not been identified and remain outstanding.’

In a post on Facebook, Monterey County Supervisor Chris Lopez who represents King City said the following, ‘As we await details on tonight’s events in King City please send prayers and healing energy to our community. May the victims find strength and healing, may our first responders remain safe, and may we all help restore peace to our neighborhoods and communities.’

KING CITY SHOOTING INVESTIGATION: King City police is currently looking for three suspects involved in a mass shooting Sunday that killed at least four people. pic.twitter.com/NE1thgom1Z — Austin Castro (@AustinCastroTV) March 4, 2024

No known motive was immediately known for the shooting which took place during a birthday party which investigators believe was ‘gang related.’

The identities of the victims had yet to be released.