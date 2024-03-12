John Barnett Boeing whistleblower found dead in suicide in parking lot. A convenient death? A former long time worker was scheduled to give a desposition in a lawsuit against the plane manufacturer amid a flux of mishaps and quality safety control issues and near lethal incidents.

A convenient death…? A prominent Boeing whistleblower who reported on safety and quality control concerns in the beleaguered company’s production line was found dead Saturday, according to South Carolina authorities.

John Barnett, 62, died of an apparent self-inflicted wound on Friday, the Charleston County Coroner’s office said. He was found in his truck at his hotel’s parking lot.

A 32-year veteran of Boeing until his retirement in 2017, Barnett’s whistleblower allegations dossier in 2019 claimed that overworked employees at its South Carolina plant frequently fitted substandard parts on planes and reported faulty oxygen systems that could result in as many as 1 in 4 oxygen masks not operating properly.

Barnett said he had alerted managers to his concerns, but no action had been taken.

Boeing denied Barnett’s claims, but a follow-up investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration lent credence to some aspects of his allegations. A report found that more than 50 ‘non-conforming’ parts were unable to be traced and were lost in the company’s system.

Barnett’s apparent suicide comes as the whistleblower arrival in Charleston for ongoing questioning in relation to a long-running retaliation suit against the company. He had been scheduled to provide a deposition on the day of his death.

Barnett’s attorney, Brian Knowles, told TMZ that he had explicit doubt about the circumstances of his death, and called the self-inflicted gunshot ‘alleged.’

His death comes as Boeing is under increased regulatory scrutiny for its 737 Max aircraft manufacturing process after a door blew out of a flight midair in January. The incident launched a widespread investigation into Boeing manufacturing, discovering lax quality control.

Barnett’s claims were not related to the 737 Max or the Washington manufacturing plant involved in the scandal.

In a statement to the BBC, Boeing said: ‘We are saddened by Mr. Barnett’s passing, and our thoughts are with his family and friends.’