Did Jenn Soto fail her daughter, Madeline Soto? Mom’s boyfriend, Stephan Sterns believed to be prime murder suspect after missing 13 year old girl’s body found as questions are raised how the parent failed to protect her daughter from a predator.

In the aftermath of the discovery of the body of missing 13 year old Kissimmee, Florida girl, at the alleged hands of her mother’s boyfriend, questions are now being asked how Jenn Soto missed the signs of the ongoing sex abuse her daughter was being subjected to at the hands of her very own boyfriend.

The search for Madeline Soto, came to an end, Friday afternoon, 4.30pm when search teams with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office found her body in a wooded area off Hickory Tree Road, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

The body of the missing girl who had failed to turn up to school, Monday morning, was described as wearing clothing similar to what Maddie was last wearing – a green sweatshirt, black shorts, and white Crocs.

Mom’s boyfriend booked on child sex charges days earlier

The grim discovery came just hours after Sheriff John Mina held a press conference in which he said that Madeline’s mother’s boyfriend, Stephan Sterns, 37, was now considered the ‘prime suspect’ in her murder in light of new developments.

Officers reviewing surveillance tapes found evidence incriminating the boyfriend, including video throwing items into a dumpster at an apartment complex in Kissimmee at 7:45am on Monday morning.

The objects were later recovered and found to be Madeline Soto’s backpack and school-issued laptop. Sterns was then captured for a second time on video as he returned back to his neighborhood with Madeline’s body said to be visible.

Just days earlier, Sterns was arrested and charged with child p*** charges and sexual battery after the man’s phone was discovered to have illicit content.

The boyfriend’s arrest raises questions as to how the man came to potentially sexually abuse the teen girl and to what degree, Jenn Soto should have been aware, or was she, of any abuse and who she had become ‘romantically’ involved with?

What did mom know? Is she complicit?

Speaking to Fox 35 the mom said Madeline didn’t have a history of running away. The mom at the time declined to address her boyfriend’s arrest on child sexual battery charges.

‘I went to pick her up after school and she wasn’t there,’ the mom previously said.

‘I drove around and I didn’t see anything. I drove back to the school, the school was closed.’

‘I emailed one of her teachers, they confirmed that she was absent all day. At that point is when I called 911 because I realized something was truly wrong.’

Posted Jennifer Soto on social media days later, ‘I’m trying to hope for the best, but I’m scared for her. I want her to be okay, I want her to be safe… I don’t want her to come back harmed. I just want her back – whatever that means, I just want her back.’

Early Thursday morning the mother posted her daughter’s missing flyer on her Facebook and said: ‘Please share! Please bring Maddie home!’

The mother to date has not commented on her boyfriend’s arrest as questions are now raised as to whether, the parent had become aware of untoward advances or abuse of her daughter by her boyfriend, whether she had addressed such concerns with Sterns or been completely in the dark – or unwilling to admit or comprehend that she had unwittingly become romantically involved with a sexual predator.

To date authorities have not stated that they believe Jenn Soto was complicit in the abuse her daughter suffered at the hands of her boyfriend and her eventual murder.