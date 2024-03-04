Jacob Daniel Hartman, Riverside, California nurse sex accused of sexually assaulting an unconscious patient at Kaiser Permanente Hospital as more victims are feared.

A California nurse has been arrested following allegations that he sexually assaulted an unconscious patient at a Riverside hospital where he worked as authorities now fear other potential victims.

Jacob Daniel Hartman, 27, of Corona was arrested Wednesday and booked on one charge of sexual battery of an unconscious person according to a press release.

The male nurse was taken to Robert Presley Detention Center where he has since posted a $55,000 bond.

Investigators believe there may other victims who have yet to step forward

The victim told detectives with the Riverside Police Department’s Sexual Assault-Child Abuse (SACA) unit that she had been admitted to the Kaiser Permanente Hospital in mid-January and had received treatment for several days.

The patient identified Hartman as the individual who sexually assaulted her when she was unconscious and a patient at the facility in January.

A regard of Hartman’s LinkedIn page revealed him having worked at the Kaiser Permanente in Riverside since 2018 as a health educator. He also said he worked at Kaiser Permanente hospitals in Irvine and Ontario, California from 2015 to 2018.

The hospital released the following statement: ‘At Kaiser Permanente, safe and high-quality care are always our top priorities. As soon as we learned of this serious accusation, we immediately cooperated with law enforcement and started an internal investigation. At this time, the individual is no longer employed by Kaiser Permanente.’

Investigators from the Riverside Police Department’s Sexual Assault – Child Abuse Unit believe there may be additional victims who have not come forward yet.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Daniel Suarez by email or by calling 951-353-7120.